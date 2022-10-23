Post-Game Show: Discussing The Notre Dame Victory Over UNLV

Notre Dame picked up a much-needed victory at home over UNLV, beating the Rebels by a 44-21 score. The Irish needed to get this win, and there were plenty of good things to take out of the game. Of course, there were also some areas of frustration, which we discussed in the show.

There were clearly positives to take out of the game, like the play of the defense in the first half, the bounce back performance by Isaiah Foskey, another big game from Michael Mayer and a career-best performance from Logan Diggs.

For much of the game this was Notre Dame handling an inferior opponent, and in many ways the issues that have led to poor play and losses in the first six games still existed. We discussed that quite a bit during the show. It took a negative tone, but it speaks to the frustration that this team brings out by not playing to its potential. It's a frustration you also saw from head coach Marcus Freeman following the game.

