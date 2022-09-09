Score Prediction: #8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs Marshall Thundering Herd

The 8th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-1) kick off their home slate tomorrow when they take on the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0). It's the first ever meeting between the two teams. We've broken the game down, and now it's time for the Irish Breakdown staff to make its predictions for the game.

BRYAN DRISKELL PUBLISHER

Prediction: Notre Dame 34, Marshall 13

I'd like to see Notre Dame absolutely blow Marshall out from start to finish, but I need to see this offense be the dominant group I think it can be before I go with them rolling again. While the game plan against Ohio State gets much of the blame for the loss, the reality is there were play calls made that if executed would have put the Irish on top by double digits in the second half.

I expect Notre Dame's offensive line to play better, but how much better after just one week will have a big impact on the score of this game. I do expect Notre Dame's skill players to eventually get rolling, and once they do Notre Dame will pull away in the second half and Tyler Buchner will go into the Cal game next week riding a hot streak.

What will make this game not overly competitive is the struggles Marshall is going to have scoring on the Notre Dame defense. The Irish front is going to be a bit ticked after its ineffectiveness against Ohio State and the secondary will continue shutting down the opposition pass game. Henry Colombi is going to get pressured, a lot, and the Marshall offense will struggle to get much going.

My prediction anticipates Notre Dame's offense not starting on fire, but if they do come out hot then add at least 10 more points onto the Irish final point total.

Prediction: Notre Dame 52, Marshall 17

There were a lot of things to like and a lot of things that the Irish need to clean up going into their first home game of the season. Yes, Marshall is an inferior opponent. Yes, Notre Dame should win the game. I truly think Notre Dame will be fired up to play this game. They want to get last week's taste out of their mouth for sure but I also think they are going to be playing for their head coach in his first home game. There is something to be said about the relationship that Marcus Freeman has with his team. It is real and it is genuine. Say what you want to about Marshall, and they are a good program, but the Irish are on a mission and that mission starts Saturday

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction: Notre Dame 44, Marshall 17

Tempo offense walks into Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish improved secondary and front four work in concert creating turnovers and setting the tone. Dominate!

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction: Notre Dame 48, Marshall 6

Both Notre Dame and Marshall will see a vastly different opponent than what they faced last week. The Thundering Herd dominated FCS foe Norfolk State 55-3 in its opener. With the exception of last year's narrow home opening win over Toledo, the Irish have dominated Group of 5 teams in recent years. Look for a big offensive turnaround this week.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Notre Dame 48, Marshall 20

After a marquee opening game, Notre Dame tended to come out flat under Brian Kelly in Game 2 against inferior opponents (the 2021 Toledo, 2018 Ball State, 2016 Nevada, and 2015 Virginia games come to mind). Expect that to be different under Marcus Freeman, especially because the Irish dropped a game against Ohio State that the team knew it had a chance to win. The theme for Notre Dame this week will be "finishing" - and the Irish will finish runs, finish blocks, and finish tackles, en route to a lopsided win over a Marshall team that is unfortunate to catch Notre Dame this week.

Tyler Buchner will have over 300 total yards and toss his first two passing touchdowns of the season, one of which going to All-American TE Michael Mayer, and Buchner's ability to beat the Thundering Herd with his arm will allow the Notre Dame rushing attack to get on track against lighter boxes. Defensively, the Irish pass rush will assert itself against a Marshall offensive line that is replacing three starters from last season's unit. Marshall has some playmakers, but with the Irish front seven controlling the line of scrimmage, the Herd will not be able to get in a rhythm until the game is out of reach.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction: Notre Dame 55, Marshall 6

t’s the bounce back game that Notre Dame needs. Offense looks worlds better and Buchner has a big day.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

T-1. Vince DeDario - 3-1

T-1. Sean Stires - 3-1

T-1. Bryan Driskell - 3-1

T-4. Sean Stires - 2-2

T-4. Andrew McDonough - 2-2

