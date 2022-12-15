South Carolina Predicted To Beat Notre Dame By ESPN, Sporting News

Notre Dame is now 15 days away from its Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina, but despite being the betting favorites the Irish are being predicted to lose the game according to two major outlets.

The Fighting Irish are currently two-point favorites over the Gamecocks, but ESPN and Sporting News are both predicting Notre Dame to lose the contest. Quarterback is the primary reason Bill Bender of Sporting News believes the Irish will fall short.

"Drew Pyne is out, and Tyler Buchner is back at quarterback for the Irish. Notre Dame is catching a South Carolina team that caught fire at the end of the season. Quarterback Spencer Rattler plans on playing in the bowl game, and that security at the most-important position gives the Gamecocks an edge. South Carolina has covered in four of their last five games as an underdog." - Bender, SN

The quarterback situation was part of Adam Rittenberg's (ESPN) analysis as well, as was South Carolina's hot finish to the season.

"This feels like a fairly big game for Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, who lost his debut in the Fiesta Bowl last year. After starting quarterback Drew Pyne entered the transfer portal, the Irish could turn to opening game QB1 Tyler Buchner, who is back from injury, or reserves Steve Angeli and Ron Powlus III. South Carolina comes in hot after wins over Tennessee and Clemson, and both squads excel on special teams. It's hard to pick against Shane Beamer's crew right now, and they win on a field goal." - Rittenberg, ESPN

Rittenberg is spot on in his comment about this being a fairly big game for Coach Freeman and Notre Dame. The Irish need to regain the momentum it lost in the regular season finale to Southern Cal. A win will allow the Irish to go into the season with nine wins and as winners of six of the final seven games. That would be an important confidence builder, and momentum builder for the Irish as they head into Freeman's second season.

