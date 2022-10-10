Skip to main content

Stanford Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

Stanford has released its depth chart for its upcoming matchup against Notre Dame

Stanford (1-4) will look to salvage its season this weekend when it travels to Notre Dame. The Cardinal are coming off a devastating last second home loss to Oregon State. Stanford's only win this season came in the season opener against Colgate.

Stanford has released its depth chart head of its matchup against the Irish.

Location: Notre Dame Stadium
Date: October 15
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Line: Notre Dame -16.5, O/U 52

STANFORD OFFENSE

Stanford Offense

Sophomore running back EJ Smith started the season off on a strong note, rushing for 206 yards and 6.9 yards per carry to go with three touchdowns in just two games. He was lost for the season during the 41-28 loss to USC and is out for the season, which is why he isn't on the depth chart.

STANFORD DEFENSE

Stanford Defense

Standout cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly did not play against Oregon State and isn't listed on the depth chart for the matchup against Notre Dame. Head coach David Shaw has stated he hopes to have his star corner back for this game, but clearly that is a big question mark right now.

