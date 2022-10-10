Stanford Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

Stanford (1-4) will look to salvage its season this weekend when it travels to Notre Dame. The Cardinal are coming off a devastating last second home loss to Oregon State. Stanford's only win this season came in the season opener against Colgate.

Stanford has released its depth chart head of its matchup against the Irish.

Location: Notre Dame Stadium

Date: October 15

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Line: Notre Dame -16.5, O/U 52

STANFORD OFFENSE

Sophomore running back EJ Smith started the season off on a strong note, rushing for 206 yards and 6.9 yards per carry to go with three touchdowns in just two games. He was lost for the season during the 41-28 loss to USC and is out for the season, which is why he isn't on the depth chart.

STANFORD DEFENSE

Standout cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly did not play against Oregon State and isn't listed on the depth chart for the matchup against Notre Dame. Head coach David Shaw has stated he hopes to have his star corner back for this game, but clearly that is a big question mark right now.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter