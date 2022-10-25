Syracuse Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

Notre Dame (4-3) heads to Syracuse (6-1) this weekend to take on the 16th-ranked Orange. Syracuse is one of the nation's biggest surprises this season and it will enter this matchup against the Fighting Irish as a contender for the ACC championship.

Where: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

When: Saturday, October 29

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ABC

Spread: Syracuse -2.5, O/U 46

Syracuse released its depth chart in advance of this matchup.

SYRACUSE OFFENSE

Quarterback Garrett Shrader led Syracuse in rushing this past weekend against Clemson (71 yards, 1 TD) and has 1,739 career rushing yards and 26 career rushing touchdowns. He is a transfer from Mississippi State.

Oronde Gadsden II is the son of former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Oronde Gadsden. Gadsden is listed at tight end on the depth chart but is listed as a wide receiver on the roster. His game is more of a wideout than a tight end.

SYRACUSE DEFENSE

Cornerback Garrett Williams and linebacker Mikel Jones were both on the Irish Breakdown All-Opponent defensive team in the preseason.

