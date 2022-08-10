Three Notre Dame Players On Feldman's Freaks List

For all the college football fans and NFL Draft nerds out there, Christmas morning came early today when Bruce Feldman released his annual Freaks List. This article evaluates the “best athletes” in all of college football, where Feldman spends his off-season scouring the nation for the college football elite.

On the most recent adaptation, three Notre Dame football players were included on the list with cornerback Cam Hart (No. 38), defensive end Rylie Mills (No. 56) and wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (No. 79). Notre Dame tied for the second most players on the list with three total, just behind Michigan and Wisconsin who had four total.

The Irish total tied with four other schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Cincinnati and TCU. Being on par with several premier programs is a great place to be.

Here is what Feldman highlighted about each of the Notre Dame standouts, which started with Notre Dame’s top returning defensive back, Cam Hart:

38. Cam Hart, Notre Dame, cornerback

“This is a long, fast corner who made 42 tackles last season in his first year as a starter, intercepting two passes and deflecting nine others. The 6-2 1/2, 205-pounder from Maryland has remarkable tools, broad-jumping 11-2, vertical-jumping 38 inches and hitting 21.7 mph on the GPS. His power-clean peak output (2490) is also one of the best on the team.” - Feldman

Irish Breakdown has been praising Hart’s athleticism. The height-weight-speed combination is rare, which is of course evident by his inclusion on this list.

A somewhat surprise member of the Irish team was Mills, who is expected to take a huge jump as a junior for the team. Everyone knows how impressive he is physically but some of the numbers included are pretty eye popping.

56. Rylie Mills, Notre Dame, defensive lineman

“The 6-5, 292-pound former high school discus thrower and shot putter is a player to watch. Mills, who had three sacks in 2021, is really strong, having benched 420 this offseason, but also moves very well, clocking 19 mph on the GPS. Mills’ explosiveness also is reflected in his hang clean peak output of 2828 and his power clean peak output of 2854 — both totals are higher than his super freaky linemate Isaiah Foskey (2674, 2696, respectively).” - Feldman

The comparison between Foskey is especially interesting. It’s a testament to the work that Mills has put in this off-season and just how special he can be if he puts it all together.

The last member of the list, Lorenzo Styles, has been expected to take a huge jump as a sophomore. A big reason for that is his overall athleticism, which as Feldman listed, is extremely impressive.

79. Lorenzo Styles, Notre Dame, wide receiver

“The Ohio native, the son of a former OSU Buckeye who became a third-round pick and was on the Rams team that won Super Bowl XXXIV, had a good freshman season, catching 24 passes for 344 yards. He finished the season with a bang, catching eight passes for 136 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. This offseason, the 6-1, 195-pounder squats 510 pounds, broad-jumped 10-10 1/2 and hit 22 mph on the GPS.” - Feldman

The scariest part of the list for Notre Dame is all three players could in theory return for multiple seasons, although Hart may be a bit of a long shot considering the early feedback from the NFL. Feldman’s Freak List is another example that athleticism is no issue for the Notre Dame program.

Foskey and running back Chris Tyree made the Freaks List last summer, which means Notre Dame actually has five players in the roster to be in the list at some point

It’s a fast team that is only getting more athletic. Recruiting needs a big pat on the back and another big tip of the hat to strength coach Matt Balis.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter