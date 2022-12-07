Three Notre Dame Players Earn CBS Sports All-American Honors

As the All-American lists get revealed the Notre Dame football team is adding to its All-American history, and three Irish stars were named to the postseason list for CBS Sports.

Notre Dame junior tight end Michael Mayer and sophomore left tackle Joe Alt were named first-team All-Americans according to CBS Sports, while senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey was named to the second-team squad.

The Fighting Irish tied Alabama, Ohio State, USC and Iowa for the most first-team selections. Notre Dame tied with Georgia and Alabama for fourth in total All-American selections.

Mayer finished his third season at Notre Dame with 67 catches for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. Only Mayer's 71 catches and 840 yards last season are better from a tight end at Notre Dame than what he did in 2022. It's remarkable that Mayer had the first and second best single season marks at a program with the tight end heritage that Notre Dame has.

His nine touchdowns this past season are the most in a season by a Notre Dame tight end, and Mayer now owns the Irish career marks for catches (180), receiving yards (2,099) and receiving touchdowns (18) for a tight end.

Alt was brilliant all season protecting the blind side of the Notre Dame quarterbacks. The 6-7 1/2, 315-pound sophomore did not allow a sack all season and earned the highest overall grade and highest pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus for all regulars. He also had the 8th best run blocking grade, and third among Power 5 tackles.

Foskey also finished his career on top of the Notre Dame record books. The California native finished his career with 26.5 sacks, which is the most in Notre Dame history (since sacks started to be recorded). He racked up 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks during the 2022 season.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter