Three Notre Dame Standouts Are Named Walter Camp All-Americans

The All-American honors continue to fill up for Notre Dame standouts, and three Irish players were named All-Americans by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey was named a first-team All-American by Walter Camp after racking up 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks on the season. Over the last two seasons Foskey has racked up 26 tackles for loss and 22 sacks. He finished his career as Notre Dame's all-time leader in sacks.

Tight end Michael Mayer also earned first-team honors by Walter Camp after yet another dominant season. Mayer hauled in 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns, which came a season after he set Notre Dame's single season record for a tight end with 71 catches for 840 yards. Mayer's nine touchdowns this past season were the single season record for an Irish tight end, and he ended his career as Notre Dame's all-time leader for a tight end in catches (180), receiving yards (2,099) and touchdowns (18).

Mayer was also named a first-team pick by CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus.

Sophomore left tackle Joe Alt was named to the second-team squad by Walter Camp. A first-team pick by CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus, Alt didn't allow a single sack this season as he quickly established himself as one of the best pass blockers in the country.

Alt is the fourth Notre Dame left tackle in the last seven seasons to be named an All-American.

