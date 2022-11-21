Skip to main content

Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Boston College

Irish Breakdown answers subscriber and listener questions about Notre Dame football

Notre Dame (8-3) earned a convincing 44-0 victory over Boston College (3-8) this weekend. Following the game we gave our immediate reaction to the victory, but as we do every week we still dove into the film to get a deeper sense of what went right, and what didn't, in the Fighting Irish victory.

Here's our breakdown of Notre Dame's performance against Boston College after diving into the film.

Much of the conversation was spent with the Notre Dame offense. We broke down the game plan from offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, with much of the focus being on the run game. It was a much different looking ground attack against Boston College, and the manner in which Rees using running backs Logan Diggs, Audric Estime and Chris Tyree played a key role in the win.

We also spent some time on quarterback Drew Pyne. During the show we broke down a throw that was one of his best of the season and broke down how the pass game served as a quality complement to the run game. We also broke down areas where Pyne must continue to improve, including throws on the same series that show when he misses it's not about ability.

During the defensive portion we discussed the blitz package that Al Golden implemented, the strong performance of linebacker JD Bertrand and how important the Irish cornerbacks (Benjamin Morrison, Cam Hart) were to that game plan.

Following our breakdown we answered a few questions from Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

