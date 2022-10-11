Skip to main content

Upon Further Review - Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over BYU

Irish Breakdown went into the film room to take a deeper dive into the Notre Dame victory over BYU

Notre Dame earned a much-needed victory this weekend when it headed out to Las Vegas to take on and ultimately defeat BYU. The Cougars went into the matchup ranked 16th in the country.

Following the game the Irish Breakdown team dove into the film to provide one final deep analysis of the Notre Dame victory. We discuss things we like more, areas where questions remain and broke down a number of key plays from the game.

Our show starts off with a look at the Notre Dame offense. We discuss what we saw from the offensive line, which was better on film than what we saw live. During this portion of the show we broke down the impressive blocking on the 33-yard fourth quarter run by Logan Diggs.

Next we talked about the performance of the pass game. We discussed the aspects of the pass game that were impressive, including the play of quarterback Drew Pyne. We walk through a number of plays that showed off the strengths of the pass game, including all three of Pyne's touchdowns, two of which went to Michael Mayer.

We also broke down a few plays that showed where improvement is needed from Pyne.

Next we talk about the Irish defense, and walk through a number of plays that show the issues that plagued the linebacker corps. We also broke down the coverage mistake that resulted in BYU's long touchdown pass in the third quarter.

There were also positives from the defense that we broke down during the show.

