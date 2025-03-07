New Notre Dame Football GM Compares Role to Detroit Lions' Build
Notre Dame has had a major overhaul in its coaching staff and front office following its run to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Of all the big moves, perhaps the biggest was Notre Dame general manager Chad Bowden leaving to take the same titled position at rival USC.
Mike Martin of the Detroit Lions was hired to fill the void and was officially introduced to the Notre Dame media on Thursday. He was asked about what his philosophy will be regarding the transfer portal and compared it to how his previous employer, the NFL's Detroit Lions, built their roster.
Notre Dame GM on Transfer Portal vs. Recruiting
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has spoken about Notre Dame's roster construction for years and shared how it will always be a recruiting-first program. On Thursday, Martin compared what building Notre Dame's roster will be like to what it was like to rebuild the Detroit Lions, his former employer.
“Similar to my beliefs in the NFL. I believed in the NFL throughout my career that you build through the draft, and you sort of supplement the roster in free agency. I mean, I’m sure you all heard that before. It’ll be very similar here.
Notre Dame's Focus Will Always be on Development
“We’re, again, we’re in the development business. So, we’re going to lean heavily on our recruits and the guys that we recruit out of high school. We’re going to make sure that we get the right people, the right individuals there.
Mike Martin on Notre Dame Not Being for Everybody
“Look, we’re constantly looking to improve the roster. We’ll do some of that by going to the portal. We won’t live in the portal. Obviously, we have academic things here, right? The academic rigor, like we pride ourselves on that. So we won’t be able to reach out — we’re not looking to reach out to every single person in the portal. We’ll be very selective there.
“But again, just all about bringing in the right people and also the right characters and the right fit for our team.”
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:
The most interesting thing to me with Notre Dame's roster this off-season has been the recruiting philosophy. Seemingly forever, Notre Dame's philosophy has been to land commitments early and try to hold onto as many as possible.
Martin, taking the job in the middle of a recruiting cycle, now takes over as Notre Dame tries to be a bit more selective in the entire recruiting process.