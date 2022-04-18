Two-Way Standouts Present Notre Dame With Intriguing Options In The 2023 Class

Notre Dame is recruiting several players that could be standouts on either side of the ball, which creates recruiting challenges and opportunities

Notre Dame has had a great deal of success recruiting players that could thrive on both sides of the ball, but the 2023 class could provide the Irish staff with a greater volume of such players, and it could shake up the class.

In the 2012 class, Notre Dame landed KeiVarae Russell with the thought he would play running back, and in the same class it landed CJ Prosise to play safety. Both were two-way standouts at the prep level. In 2015 the duo were key members of arguably the most talented Notre Dame team in over a decade, but it was Prosise that emerged as a 1,000-yard running back and Russell was Notre Dame's best cornerback.

James Onwualu and Matthias Farley began their careers at wide receiver, but Onwualu eventually developed into a starter at linebacker and Farley was a key member of the Irish secondary.

When Jerry Tillery committed to Notre Dame early in his prep career he was projected to be the next great left tackle for the Irish, but prior to enrolling he decided he wanted to play defense. It worked out well, as Tillery was a four-year starter along the defensive line and eventually grew into a first round draft pick.

There are four players in the 2023 class that provide the staff with a unique challenge, but also an incredibly unique opportunity. They are prospects that are being recruited to play one position, but they could easily be starting caliber prospects, if not impact players, at other positions.

Of course the players I'm referring to are Ronan Hanafin, Micah Tease, Micah Bell and Jeremiyah Love. They have two things in common. All four are outstanding players on both sides of the ball (or in Love's case has the potential to be that), and all four of them can flat out run.

How Notre Dame handles their recruitments will be very, very interesting. One thing is for certain, based on all the information we've been able to gather, the Fighting Irish staff wants all four of them in the 2023 class in a big way.

RONAN HANAFIN

Hanafin is the hardest prospect in this class to project, at least from a pure positional standpoint. This isn't a bad thing, as the Burlington (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School standout projects as a potential difference maker at several positions. He's the type of prospect you don't fret over where to place him, you battle for him as a position coach.

Where I like Hanafin best changes from day to day, and we've had a hard time figuring out which film room breakdown show to include him in since he is so versatile.

If I was a betting man I would say that if Hanafin chooses Notre Dame he'll start off at wide receiver. As a wide receiver, Hanafin has an impressive all-around skillset. He shows the speed to stretch the field, he's a fluid athlete that projects to develop into a top-notch route runner, he has clean ball skills and as he gets stronger his ability to win contested throws will become a weapon. He has the tools to play both outside spots and his route running potential and toughness project well in the slot.

Moral of the story, landing Hanafin would give the Irish an impact talent at the wide receiver position.

Unless, of course, Hanafin decides he wants to play defense. The fluid athleticism and burst that make him an impact wideout also project extremely well to the rover position, or possibly even safety. At 6-3 and 205 pounds, Hanafin has the kind of frame to possibly outgrow safety, but his speed and range projects well to rover. The BBN standout is also a more than willing hitter and he shows impressive instincts.

You can see why the Irish defensive staff likes Hanafin on that side of the ball as well.

At the end of the day I have finally decided on offense as being the position I like Hanafin at the most, but the fact is whoever lands him could move him to several different spots in order to fill needs and get him on the field as quickly as possible.

MICAH TEASE

Tease is another prospect that is being recruited on both sides of the ball, and he grades out as an impact player on both sides of the ball. I have a different view of Tease than I do Hanafin in that I prefer him on defense, but the Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington standout really likes playing on offense.

As an offensive player, Tease shows the tools to be a big-play threat as both the slot receiver and the field outside spot. I prefer him in the slot on offense where his playmaking ability would add a lot of value. Tease shows an impressive burst and he has really impressive ball skills, especially on downfield throws.

Tease possesses impressive agility and vision, traits that allow him to be a weapon with the ball in his hands, and his combination of build, lower body strength and toughness make him tough to bring down in space. Tease brings a skillset that Notre Dame wants and needs more of on the offense.

As a defensive back, Tease has good speed, a good burst, top-notch agility, loose hips and good length for his size, traits that lend to him being able to physically thrive at cornerback. Tease also shows strong ball skills, route recognition and the tackling ability to play safety, but on defense I prefer him at cornerback, either as an outside cover man or as an impact nickel.

Right now I think Tease is a better player on offense because it's a spot a natural athlete can thrive. I'm of the belief that if he focused on defense his upside would be even greater thanks to his football IQ, his unique skillset and his toughness. I also believe defense is where his best professional potential lies, especially at cornerback.

But if Tease told me he wanted to play offense and I was recruiting him I'd have no problem giving him a shot on that side of the ball, and I wouldn't be surprised if he not only stuck, but thrived. If he eventually decides defense is where it's at I think his game would really take off.

MICAH BELL

Bell is a very, very intriguing prospect. Right now he's a more productive player as a running back. He racked up 1,118 yards on the ground while averaging 8.3 yards per carry as a junior while playing in Houston for Kinkaid. He's still quite raw as a defensive back, so right now he's a better offensive player, but like Tease his potential is greatest on defense.

No matter where he plays there is one thing that stands out, and that is Bell can absolutely fly! This is one of the most explosive players in the entire country, regardless of position. Bell recently ran a 10.41 in the 100-meter dash, which is blazing fast for a junior in high school. He also ran a 21.40 in the 200-meter dash in March. Both times are significantly better than former Irish speedster Troy Pride Jr. when he was a junior in high school.

That speed shows up on film, with Bell showing a combination of elite burst and the acceleration to be a true home run hitter. Bell could easily be a running back/slot receiver type of player on offense, and it wouldn't surprise me if some spread teams were pushing for him on offense.

At 5-11 and 165 pounds, however, Bell doesn't have the typical running back frame. That size, his frame and his length do project well to defense, which is where Notre Dame is recruiting Bell to play. He has good size for a cornerback, and his speed shows up on defense as well.

As I mentioned with Tease, playing offense is a bit more natural at a young age, and Bell has a lot to learn on defense from a technical standpoint. Once he becomes more experienced on defense and gets his technique down his potential as a cover player is truly elite.

JEREMIYAH LOVE

Love is a very intriguing prospect. He averaged over 10 yards per carry as a junior running back, but he could play a number of different positions.

I personally prefer Love at running back, but I can't help but be intrigued by his potential at both wide receiver and even defense.

As an offensive player, Love shows true home run ability out of the backfield. He's run a 10.76 in the 100-meter dash, which is also a very impressive time. He's a taller, long strider type of back that reminds me a lot of former Irish standout CJ Prosise. He'll need to clean up his footwork to improve his burst, but his acceleration is elite, which is why Love rushed for almost 1,000 yards last season despite having fewer than 100 carries.

Love shows the foot quickness and agility needed to make clean cuts, and he shows a natural feel for finding openings in the line. His jump cut skills are impressive and as Love fills out he'll become an even better after-contact runner.

Love is a legit Top 100-150 caliber player as a running back right now and he's just scratching the surface.

The thing is, Love could project to other positions as well. I'd love to see his length and speed at wide receiver. Love has also played a little bit of defense in his career, and he shows the kind of length, speed and strength to thrive on defense as well.

Of all the prospects on the board Love is the one who best fits on one side of the ball, but he's not only a one position player.

We could even have a discussion about five-star Samuel M'Pemba, who could play tight end or linebacker, but the St. Louis native is more of a natural defensive player. M'Pemba could easily fit into this conversation because he could play Rover, Mike or Will linebacker positions, and he could play either Vyper or big end at some point down the road thanks to his size, power and burst.

But for now the focus is on the guys who can play both sides of the ball, and it's an incredibly impressive group. I'm of the view that Notre Dame would like to land all four of the prospects discussed above, and they would figure out how to best fit them all into the class.

It's an interesting situation that we don't often see, but prospects like this are tremendous assets. Land them, figure out where to play them later.

