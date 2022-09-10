Andrew Kros Headed Back To Notre Dame For Another Visit

There are several Notre Dame commits slated to be back on campus for this weekend’s matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Among them, 2023 Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier long snapper Andrew Kros is excited to take in the sites for his first game day experience.

Kros has enjoyed his time since making the commitment to the Irish program. The coaches, according to Kros, have done a phenomenal job constantly reassuring that decision. It has been an evolving relationship that is only getting better.

“I have kept in constant contact with all of the coaches that I have talked with regularly on the staff,” said Kros. “They have made this process much easier for me and just continued to solidify my decision.”

This visit guarantees to be a special one for the Kros family. It offers a new experience, and a lot of tradition to explore.

“I’m bringing both of my parents with me,” he said. “I am really looking forward to watching the Irish play in person for the first time.”

While it won’t be his first visit to campus, Kros and his family will be experiencing a completely different environment. Seeing the Notre Dame fans and all the sights are firmly on the to do list.

“This will be my fourth trip up to Notre Dame for me,” Kros explained. “I have not been to a game day yet and am really excited to watch Coach (Marcus) Freeman, the staff and players in action.”

I am more excited to see all of the Notre Dame traditions that I have been told about,” he continued. “It’s going to be a great experience to see everything before the game starts.”

Specialists will not always get the attention that they deserve. Special teams, in many instances, can be the difference between winning and losing. The 6-3, 230-pound long snapper is thrilled with the future of the Notre Dame program, as is Notre Dame with his potential impact to the specialist room.

