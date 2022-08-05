Class Impact: LB Jaiden Ausberry Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame's vaunted 2023 recruiting class got better tonight as the Fighting Irish picked up a commitment from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab standout linebacker Jaiden Ausberry.

Ausberry picked Notre Dame over Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan and Florida.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Ausberry is the 21st player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class. He is the 11th defensive player in the class and the third linebacker to pledge to Notre Dame. He joins fellow Top 100 linebacker Drayk Bowen and Massachusetts linebacker Preston Zinter.

Notre Dame came into the cycle with two linebackers being the minimum need, but when 2022 signee Josh Burnham moved to defensive end in the spring it opened up a need for a third. Of course, Notre Dame also needed to add more impact talent at linebacker.

Ausberry fills the numbers need, but more importantly he adds impact talent to the Irish linebacker corps. After landing the nation's best linebacker haul with the 2022 class, the Irish needed to add players with the talent to compete with that class, and Ausberry certainly fits that mold.

NOTRE DAME FIT

The first thing that jumps out on film with Ausberry is his outstanding football intelligence. Ausberry is extremely smart, making quick decisions and he takes great angles to the football. His anticipation is as good as any linebacker in the country.

Ausberry is a smooth and athletic young linebacker. His foot quickness and change of direction are outstanding, which is ideal for a second level defender. His ability to plant and then explode downhill is exactly what you want from a top linebacker.

At 6-1 and 215 pounds he doesn't have great size, and Ausberry will need to fill out and get stronger, but he does possess good natural strength, and he arrives at the ball with some force. After a year in the weight room at Notre Dame he'll likely see a jump in power and explosiveness.

Ausberry has an excellent feel for the game, which allows him to make a lot of plays on the ball. His combination of feel, speed and proper angles allows him to quickly get to the football, which helped him rack up 94 tackles and 12 tackles for loss as a junior.

The University Lab standout doesn't spend a ton of time in coverage, but when he does he's effective. His range in zone looks is outstanding and he has the combination of feel, fluidity and speed to handle playing in man coverage against tight ends, backs and even slots on wheel routes.

