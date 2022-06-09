Commitment Preview: Elite QB CJ Carr Ready To Make Announcement

Elite 2024 quarterback CJ Carr is ready to make his college decision, with Notre Dame, Michigan and Wisconsin among the top contenders

One of the nation's best quarterback - Saline (Mich.) High School star CJ Carr - is ready to make his college decision. Carr, a five-star recruit in the 2024 class, will make his announcement this evening at 7:00 PM eastern, and Irish Breakdown will be live to discuss his decision.

Carr is set to decide between Notre Dame, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, LSU and Wisconsin. Here's a look at Carr and a preview of his decision.

CJ CARR PROFILE

Hometown/High School: Saline, Mich./Saline High School

Height/Weight: 6-3, 190

IB Grade: 4.5 (Top 50 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Recruited By: Tommy Rees

2021 Stats: 2,696 yards, 28 touchdowns, 4 interceptions

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Missouri, Maryland, Minnesota, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 22 overall - No. 3 quarterback

On3: 4-star - No. 31 overall - No. 4 quarterback

247Sports: 4-star - No. 50 overall - No. 6 quarterback

Composite - 5-star - No. 20 overall - No. 5 quarterback

THE FINALISTS

Carr lists six programs ahead of his final decision. Here is a look at the top contenders.

Notre Dame - There isn't a program on his list that Carr visited more than Notre Dame. He's been to campus twice this spring, he was on campus to watch Notre Dame's 31-16 win over USC and he was also on campus last summer. Carr and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees have developed a strong bond over the last year, and that relationship is a big reason why Notre Dame is perceived as the leader heading into his decision.

Michigan - The connection with Carr and Michigan is obvious, he is the grandson of Lloyd Carr, who was the program's head coach from 1995 to 2007. Carr went 122-40 and won five Big Ten championships. Carr won a partial national championship in 1997 after leading the Wolverines to a 12-0 record. Despite that connection the Wolverines have been chasing Notre Dame for months, and barring a last minute change will likely miss out on the legacy recruit.

Michigan State - Carr has visited Michigan State on multiple occasions, including a mid-March visit to campus. A strong connection with offensive coordinator Jay Johnson is what put the Spartans in this battle.

Wisconsin - This is another program that Carr has made multiple visits to go see. He was on campus in April for an unofficial visit and also made a trip to Madison in the fall to take in a game (vs. Minnesota). In fact, Carr made the trip to Wisconsin on three different occasions and the Badgers have become a player for his commitment.

Georgia - Carr made a trip down to Athens in March, but despite that trip there isn't much buzz about the Bulldogs being a legitimate player.

Final Analysis - The relationship with Rees has made Notre Dame the clear leader in this recruitment. Carr will let everyone know his final decision this evening, but everything we've heard is that Notre Dame has reason to be very, very confident heading into his decision.

