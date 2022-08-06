Commitment Preview: Explosive Athlete Dylan Edwards Ready To Decide

Notre Dame has quietly begun to assemble a very impressive core of playmakers in the 2023 recruiting class, and the Irish are hoping to add even more to the class. There are three dynamic playmakers left on the board, and one of those standouts - Derby (Kan.) High School star Dylan Edwards - is set to announce his decision.

Irish Breakdown will go live on its YouTube Channel after Edwards announces his commitment to discuss everything about his decision. Edwards will choose between the Irish, Oregon and Kansas State.

The Kansas speedster has received a lot of interest recently, both before and after he opted to de-commit from Kansas State.

DYLAN EDWARDS PROFILE

Hometown/High School: Derby, Kan./Derby

Height/Weight: 5-9, 165

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Recruited By: Deland McCullough, Tommy Rees

Offers: Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Washington, West Virginia, Purdue, Missouri, Iowa State, Arizona State, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, Kansas

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 234 overall - No. 14 running back

247Sports: 4-star - No. 16 running back

On3: 4-star - No. 20 running back

Rivals: 3-star - No. 10 running back

Composite: 4-star - No. 292 overall - No. 17 running back

THE FINALISTS

Here is a look at Edwards' three finalists:

Notre Dame - The Irish staff offered Edwards on July 27. The Kansas native immediately set up a visit to Notre Dame, was on campus two days later and shortly after announced his de-commitment from Kansas State. Notre Dame has obviously come on very, very strong for Edwards.

Oregon - The Ducks offered Edwards back on April 18. Oregon has made a living off implementing talented playmakers who can offer versatility as running back and wide receivers. The De’Anthony Thomas and Josh Huffs of the world have made that role ever valuable.

Kansas State - Edwards originally committed to Kansas State on June 23. His father, Leon Edwards, played at Kansas State for head coach Bill Snyder from 1992-94. Decided to obvious family ties, Edwards decided to de-commit from Kansas State on July 29 and reopen his recruitment.

