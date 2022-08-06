Skip to main content

Commitment Preview: Explosive Athlete Dylan Edwards Ready To Decide

Dynamic Kansas running back Dylan Edwards is announcing his commitment today

Notre Dame has quietly begun to assemble a very impressive core of playmakers in the 2023 recruiting class, and the Irish are hoping to add even more to the class. There are three dynamic playmakers left on the board, and one of those standouts - Derby (Kan.) High School star Dylan Edwards - is set to announce his decision.

Irish Breakdown will go live on its YouTube Channel after Edwards announces his commitment to discuss everything about his decision. Edwards will choose between the Irish, Oregon and Kansas State. 

The Kansas speedster has received a lot of interest recently, both before and after he opted to de-commit from Kansas State.

DYLAN EDWARDS PROFILE

Hometown/High School: Derby, Kan./Derby

Height/Weight: 5-9, 165

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber recruit)
Upside Grade: 4.5

Recruited By: Deland McCullough, Tommy Rees

Offers: Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Washington, West Virginia, Purdue, Missouri, Iowa State, Arizona State, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, Kansas

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 234 overall - No. 14 running back
247Sports: 4-star - No. 16 running back
On3: 4-star - No. 20 running back
Rivals: 3-star - No. 10 running back
Composite: 4-star - No. 292 overall - No. 17 running back

THE FINALISTS

Here is a look at Edwards' three finalists:

Notre Dame - The Irish staff offered Edwards on July 27. The Kansas native immediately set up a visit to Notre Dame, was on campus two days later and shortly after announced his de-commitment from Kansas State. Notre Dame has obviously come on very, very strong for Edwards.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Oregon - The Ducks offered Edwards back on April 18. Oregon has made a living off implementing talented playmakers who can offer versatility as running back and wide receivers. The De’Anthony Thomas and Josh Huffs of the world have made that role ever valuable.

Kansas State - Edwards originally committed to Kansas State on June 23. His father, Leon Edwards, played at Kansas State for head coach Bill Snyder from 1992-94. Decided to obvious family ties, Edwards decided to de-commit from Kansas State on July 29 and reopen his recruitment.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Logan Diggs
Football

Notre Dame Notebook: Marcus Freeman Talks Opening Practice

By Sean Stires3 hours ago
Ben Minich
Recruiting

Class Impact: Safety Ben Minich Commits To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell15 hours ago
Ben Minich 1
Recruiting

Safety Ben Minich Commits To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell15 hours ago
Marcus Freeman
Football

Notre Dame Practices Designed To Build And Push Players Early

By Sean Stires17 hours ago
Tyler Buchner - Drew Pyne
Football

Notre Dame Is Ready For Another Quarterback Battle

By Sean Stires19 hours ago
Chris Tyree
Football

Notre Dame Practice Report - Offense

By Bryan Driskell, Vince DeDario and Shaun Davis20 hours ago
Joey Tanona
Football

Notre Dame Freshman Joey Tanona Has Medically Retired From Football

By Bryan Driskell21 hours ago
Braden Lenzy
Football

Notre Dame Practice Highlights - Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers

By Bryan Driskell22 hours ago