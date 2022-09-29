Elite 2024 Adarius Hayes Has Notre Dame In His Top 8 Schools

Notre Dame has recruited linebacker as well as any team in the country since Marcus Freeman has arrived, and the Irish are trying to have even greater success in the 2024. With that in mind, one of the best 2024 linebackers in the country - Largo (Fla.) High School standout Adarius Hayes - dropped a top eight today and he included the Irish.

Hayes had a list that included Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma and UCF.

Notre Dame has been considered a top contender for Hayes for sometime. He was on campus this past summer and is expected to return the weekend of November 5th when the Fighting Irish host Clemson.

The 6-4, 210-pound linebacker is a long and rangy athlete with explosive athleticism, and he arrives at ball carriers with a great deal of force. He projects as an inside linebacker, but his explosiveness, frame and closing speed could allow him to develop into an edge player in time.

Hayes is a consensus Top 100 recruit that ranks as the nation's No. 45 overall player and No. 5 linebacker by On3, and he ranks as the No. 50 overall player and No. 2 player by Rivals. ESPN also ranks Hayes as the fifth best linebacker in the nation.

The Largo star has an impressive offer list that includes the Irish, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida State, Penn State, Iowa, Ole Miss, Michigan State, NC State, Louisville, Indiana, Maryland and West Virginia.

Getting Hayes out of the south will be a challenge, but the Irish are a legitimate early contender.

