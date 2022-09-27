Emerging 2024 Quarterback Bryce Perkins Enjoys Visit To Notre Dame

The first win of the Marcus Freeman era came just over a week ago when Notre Dame defeated California. It wasn't just a big weekend on the field, it was a big weekend for recruiting as well. One of the visitors was an emerging quarterback from the 2024 class, Van Buren (Ark.) High School standout Bryce Perkins.

The junior quarterback made the trip north to South Bend and left the weekend incredibly impressed by what the Irish coaching staff is building. Perkins went in depth on the visit in its entirety, and some of his favorite moments from the trip.

"The recruit tailgate was an awesome experience, and probably one of my favorite parts of the weekend,” Perkins said. “We got to hear from past and present players and the facilities are top tier. This was my first time in South Bend and I really just wanted to take everything in. It was a tremendous experience.”

The fanbase was something that really stood out to Perkins. Just being around them was a huge opportunity to experience the atmosphere and energy around the program. He gushed over the fans he got to interact with.

“Notre Dame fans love football,” he said. “That's the easiest way to put it. Nothing beats being on the sideline of a packed stadium and seeing the green everywhere. It was surreal.”

Perkins also had his chance to speak with the Notre Dame coaching staff for the first time in person. It was a great opportunity to get to know them, which the Arkansas native really appreciated.

“Talks with the coaches were solid,” said Perkins. “We caught up about my trip and my game Friday night. It was good to finally meet some people that I had been talking with over the phone.”

The whole Perkins clan thoroughly enjoyed the visit. They all came away extremely blessed and happy with the overall experience.

“I made the trip with my parents and my older and younger brother,” he said. “We all had such a great experience and loved every minute of it.”

Things have been going okay on the recruiting side of things for Perkins but things should definitely begin to heat up soon. There are several schools who are keeping close tabs on him, including Notre Dame to monitor his development.

“Recruiting has been slow but steady,” Perkins explained. “Middle Tennessee State and Memphis have shown high interest and there are several others with medium interest right now.”

It should be no surprise at this point that Notre Dame has done another tremendous job on the recruiting trail. They again made another huge impression, this time on Perkins.

So far on the season, Perkins has passed for 319 yards and four touchdowns, while completing 24 of 39 passes (61.5 completion percentage). The 6-2, 175-pound signal caller has also rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

