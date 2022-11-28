Former Teammates Cam Williams And Christopher Terek Will Be Reunited At Notre Dame

Just a little over an hour west of South Bend, Chicago sits as an important area for Notre Dame. When there is a talented player who fits what the program is looking for, the Irish staff has to close.

Notre Dame received a massive commitment back in June from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams, who hails from a suburb of the Windy City. On Sunday night, the Irish staff received a commitment from another Glen Ellyn star, this time in the 2023 recruiting class.

Originally committed to Wisconsin, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West 2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek made the decision to flip his commitment to the Irish. Hailing from the same town wasn’t all that Williams and Terek had in common.

Even though the two schools didn't play each other this season, it turns out that the two standouts actually were able to develop a relationship a long time ago. In fact, the two were even teammates once upon a time.

"With me and Chris growing up in the same area, and also playing together in the past, it’s exciting for him to come to Notre Dame,” Williams said. "Although we didn’t go to the same Glenbard for high school, it still feels like a tight knit community amongst us because of youth football so to share the field with him again will be special.”

With the coaching turnover at Wisconsin this season, it opened up a chance for Terek to explore all options that he had in front of him. The Illinois standout originally visited South Bend for the Stanford game, and was also offered a scholarship by the staff that weekend.

Things seemed to happen very quickly, and Williams made sure to let Terek know where home could be. Notre Dame made it very aware of their opinions of Terek’s game and the standout 2024 pass catcher shared in that desire.

"When I first saw that Chris got offered, and when the Coach (Paul) Chryst situation happened, I hinted at him a little bit about where he should end up,” Williams explained. "It’s really cool to see how everything worked out.”

From an on field perspective, Terek brings a lot of the qualities that Harry Hiestand loves in an offensive lineman. Then there’s the academics, where Terek is again a tremendous fit. Williams also sees a seamless fit for his childhood friend.

"I’m sure he’ll fit in just fine with the program,” Williams said. "The other offensive lineman that are committed right now are good dudes.”

The commitment from Terek puts a bow on the 2023 offensive line class. You would be hard pressed to find a better all around class in the country than the five standouts that Notre Dame has landed verbal commitments from.

Terek could be the missing piece to solidify the future up front.

The 6-6, 305-pound offensive lineman has been courted by the majority of Midwestern powers during his recruitment. When you think of the top offensive line developers in all of college football, the likes of Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan and Boston College quickly come to mind. It is extremely telling that all of these programs have offered the Illinois native.

Other notable programs, including Kentucky, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Missouri, Illinois, Duke, and Kansas have also extended offers. Even more programs could come to the forefront with Terek seeming to be weighing his options.

Terek is ranked by Rivals as the No. 219 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter