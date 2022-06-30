Harry Hiestand, Irish Staff Made Notre Dame Feel Like Home For Charles Jagusah

Harry Hiestand and the Notre Dame staff worked hard to convince Charles Jagusah that his home was in South Bend

Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand has let the rest of the college football world that he's back and better than ever by landing a truly outstanding offensive line class, and that's true because he has now added elite blocker Charles Jagusah. The Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman star chose Notre Dame and Hiestand for his future.

Programs like Michigan, Missouri and Arkansas did yeoman's work to try and pry him away from Notre Dame, but the Irish were always going to be the choice.

“I really enjoyed my Michigan visit,” Jagusah told Irish Breakdown. “They gave me some things to think about after my visit, but I pretty much knew my decision once I returned from Notre Dame."

Jagusah originally hinted at taking his recruitment into the fall, but the collaborative effort of the entire Fighting Irish coaching staff chipped away at that thought with each phone call and visit.

There were two turning points in the recruitment of Jagusah and the first took place the weekend of April 9th. Jagusah and Alleman head coach Fritz Dieudonne watched practice from the sideline and Charles couldn’t take his eyes off the second unit of the offensive line and the attention they were given by Hiestand and the rest of the offensive line staff. That made an immediate impression that would distance Notre Dame from the pack.

“That really stood out to me,” Jagusah explained. “That’s where I’m going to start most likely, and it was important to see those guys being coached that way.”

That weekend made a big impression on Dieudonne as well, as he kept his eyes focused on the entire field. The atmosphere and energy amongst the team was impressive and the coaching staff proved themselves to him.

“It was clear that Coach (Marcus) Freeman and his staff were running a first-class program,” Dieudonne told Irish Breakdown. “The way the players interacted with the coaches showed a great level of respect and love for one another. It’s not just business, it’s a family.”

The second moment that sealed the deal for Jagusah and his family can simply be explained in two words. Harry Hiestand! From the moment Hiestand took the reins of Jagusah's recruitment, he took the time and interest to engage the Alleman star as a man first, not just some prized commodity.

It was evident that he wanted the absolute best for Jagusah in life beyond the field. This laid the foundation for a legendary film session with Hiestand during his June visit that would seal things for Charles and his mother, Sheila Doak, who happened to witness the whole thing.

“I got excited once he started showing me things on film,” Jagusah detailed. “I had a ton of questions and before you knew, it had been over two hours. My mom was loving it more than me. She saw the connection between us.”

Jagusah told Irish Breakdown that Notre Dame felt more like home than any other place right before he went on his official visits. That feeling was bolstered by the time he spent with the offensive linemen every time he visited. He bonded with the group as they moved as a unit on and off the field.

This a demand of Hiestand with his guys that has been evident to the other four offensive line commits in the 2023 class. Meanwhile, Freeman and Chad Bowden comforted his mother with conversations centered around the benefits of an education at Notre Dame and the number of connections that Jagusah would have at his disposal after graduation and upon completion of his playing career.

Mrs. Doak was clear about the glitz and glam of recruiting not impressing her son, and Notre Dame took heed and gave the family exactly what they were looking for.

“I’m very happy that my son has such a great opportunity to play at a school of such a high academic and football reputation,” Doak said. “Many people would love to have the chance he is being given. Friends from everywhere were praying for his decision and he’s relieved to have finally chosen Notre Dame. God has blessed him indeed.”

Jagusah will now turn his focus to leading his Alleman squad to some victories this year after a tumultuous 2021 season that left the program winless. Even though there are no championship expectations, the energy around the program reflects his leadership and eagerness to compete with his teammates.

Plus, he’s excited to have a few new tricks up his sleeve.

“I came back with notes on things to use this season from Coach Hiestand”, Jagusah said. “I’m already working on things in workouts with my trainer and practices. I’m looking forward to a great senior year.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter