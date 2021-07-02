Defensive Back Jayden Bellamy Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from New Jersey defensive back Jayden Bellamy

Notre Dame has added another talented piece to its 2022 secondary class by landing a commitment from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive back Jayden Bellamy.

Bellamy played at St. John Vianny as a sophomore before moving to Bergen Catholic. A safety for the Crusaders, the 5-11, 175-pound athlete is being recruited to play cornerback for Notre Dame. That versatility makes this an even more impactful pickup for the Fighting Irish.

What Bellamy brings to the Notre Dame defense beyond his versatility is speed and a willingness to play physical football. Although built more like a cornerback, Bellamy is a quality tackler, but his long speed, foot quickness and overall athleticism stands out.

Bellamy was ranked as a consensus three-star recruit that ranks as the nation's No. 442 overall player by 247Sports. His offer list, however, is far more impressive than his ranking.

His final group of schools consisted of the Fighting Irish, Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State and Oklahoma. He also had offers from Florida State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Maryland, West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Duke.

Bellamy is a high school teammate of Notre Dame quarterback commit Steve Angeli. He is the 17th player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class, the ninth defensive player and the second defensive back.

Bellamy's father - Jay - played 14 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.

