Notre Dame 2023 Wide Receiver Commit Rico Flores Gets The Week Kicked Off On Thursday Night

On Thursday night, Folsom (8-1) hopes to continue to make their argument as one of the premier programs in all of California. They will be matched up against Rocklin (7-2), who has really turned things around over the last couple of seasons after experiencing a few down years in a row.

This is an important league game for both squads, currently sitting near the top of the standings. Historically speaking, Folsom has been dominating this matchup. That, however, took a dramatic turn last season.

Folsom will be led by 2023 Notre Dame wide receiver commit Rico Flores, who has been one of the more productive wide receivers in high school football this season. The senior pass catcher will look to build off of his performance against Rocklin last season, but will hope for a much different team result.

THE MATCHUP

The two programs have seen a lot of each other over the years, sitting as division foes. In large, the Folsom Bulldogs have been the much more successful team. In fact, they have been among the elite in the state of California for some time.

Over the last ten seasons, Folsom has collected an astounding 122-12 overall record. In those seasons, they have gone undefeated in three separate campaigns, including 16-0 marks in both the 2014 and 2016 seasons.

The team’s worst season was actually last year, where they went 11-4 overall. That is the only time during that ten year stretch that the program lost more than two games in a given season.

It has been a much different story for the Rocklin Thunder, who has had spurts of really good success during that time period. Last year was their best campaign in recent memory, ending with a 12-1 overall record.

In totality, the team has gone 69-38 over the last ten years. They were met with several down years during that span, including a 4-6 and 2-8 record in the 2016 and 2018 seasons respectively.

Rocklin has now gone 23-3 over the last three seasons and has seemingly taken the program to a whole other level. One of the victories during that span was the team’s lone victory over Folsom last season 40-7.

It was a convincing victory for Rocklin and was a bit of an interesting case study. Outside of that game, Folsom won the previous seven contests, and they were in large lopsided defeats. In those losses, Rocklin was outscored 337-100.

It will be interesting to see whether the 2021 game was a bit of an outlier or a turning point for the Rocklin program.

Here are the results of those matchups.

2021: Rocklin 40, Folsom 7

2019: Folsom 42, Rocklin 20

2018: Folsom 48, Rocklin 0

2017: Folsom 46, Rocklin 3

2016: Folsom 47, Rocklin 14

2015: Folsom 28, Rocklin 14

2014: Folsom 56, Rocklin 21

2013: Folsom 70, Rocklin 28

FLORES FOR THE WIN

Flores has been phenomenal this season. In nine contests, the senior has hauled in 55 receptions for 845 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 15.4 yards per reception.

He has also been used as a punt and kick returner for the team. In total, Flores has accounted for 1,093 total yards for Folsom.

In last year’s lopsided loss to Rocklin, Flores still did his best to try and make the game competitive. He recorded seven receptions for 154 yards in that contest.

Folsom will need a big performance from him to reverse the momentum from last season’s matchup.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter