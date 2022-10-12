Notre Dame Commit Peyton Bowen Jumps To Five-Star Status At ESPN

Notre Dame's top commit in the 2023 class - Denton (Texas) Guyer star Peyton Bowen - is now a five-star according to ESPN. The network released its latest rankings for the 2023 class and Bowen saw a jump of 16 spots to climb up to No. 14 overall, and that earned him the five-star bump.

Bowen is in the midst of another brilliant season for Guyer, who is currently 6-0. He has made big plays on offense and special teams, as well as brilliant plays on defense for the Wildcats.

"A long-time Notre Dame commit, Bowen remains a key target for programs like Texas A&M and Oklahoma, and it is not hard to see why. Among the most dynamic defenders in the class, he will be a quick contributor to both defense and special teams once he arrives to South Bend. A physical, downhill hitter, Bowen has shown in camp settings that he is also very coachable, instinctive and versatile. He is also one of the fastest players in this class, posting among the best laser-tested 40 times this offseason (4.53) while also notching an elite max speed score at nearly 22 mph. That latter metric demonstrates that his speed translates to his play in pads." - ESPN on Bowen

The 6-0, 185-pound defensive back is now a five-star recruit according to do different services. He is also ranked as a five-star player and the No. 15 overall player according to On3. Bowen is also a five-star on the composite and consensus rankings, with the Guyer star checking in as the No. 18 overall player on the On3 consensus rankings and No. 31 overall on the 247Sports composite rankings.

