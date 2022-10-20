Notre Dame Commit Peyton Bowen Set For Epic Matchup With Allen High School

On Thursday night, there is a battle of two Texas powers set to air on ESPN2. Guyer (7-0) will travel to Allen (6-1) for what promises to be an exciting contest, and one that Notre Dame fans will want to keep a close eye on.

Starring for the undefeated Guyer Wildcats, Notre Dame safety commit Peyton Bowen is one of the most talented players in the 2023 recruiting class. Since falling short to Westlake 40-21 last fall in the Texas 6-A state championship, Guyer appears to be on a mission so far this season. They have outscored opponents 331-96 so far during this strong seven game stretch.

They will be opposed by the Allen Eagles, who are not only one of the top programs in the state of Texas, but in all of high school football. This game could serve as a big of an indicator for the hierarchy in Texas football this season. Calling this a big matchup would be a massive understatement.

THE MATCHUP

Guyer has been one of the more successful programs in the state of Texas over the last several years. In that last ten seasons including their 7-0 start in 2022, the Wildcats have gone an impressive 99-27 overall. That includes the 2013 season, where they were able to claim the 6-A state championship.

They are fresh off a 14 win campaign last season, which tied for the most victories in a single campaign during that stretch. This will be Guyer’s biggest test so far, putting the senior laden squad on national television to see just how hungry they are for another title run.

Historically, Allen is one of the premier programs in the country. During the previous ten seasons, the Eagles have gone 128-9 overall. In three separate seasons, Allen finished the campaign 16-0 and claimed a state championship. During the 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons, the program was named national champs by High School Football America.

Allen is a junior heavy squad, led by two of the top 2024 recruits in quarterback Michael Hawkins and defensive end Zina Umeozulu. Each player ranks inside the top 200 players nationally in the 2024 recruiting class.

During the dominant ten year stretches for the programs, Guyer and Allen have faced off six separate times. To date, Allen has dominated this particular matchup.

Here are the results of those six contests:

2021: Allen 38, Guyer 31

2020: Allen 56, Guyer 38

2017: Allen 45, Guyer 7

2016: Allen 42, Guyer 7

2015: Allen 48, Guyer 16

2014: Allen 55, Guyer 41

Guyer is hoping to reverse that fortune and upend Allen on Thursday night. It would be a monumental victory for both programs.

LEAN ON BOWEN

There is a reason why Bowen is considered one of the top players in high school football. Not only is he a dynamic member of the secondary but Bowen is also a premier return man for Guyer, as well as providing a boost offensively when need be. The 6-0, 185-pound playmaker will have to show up big tonight for Guyer to pull out the victory.

He is also joined by his brother, 2024 cornerback target Eli Bowen, who is a priority for the Notre Dame staff in the 2024 recruiting class. The secondary is extremely talented and experienced, and must have a big day to limit Hawkins and the Allen passing attack.

If you are looking for a high school game with a ton of next level talent, you have come to the right place.

