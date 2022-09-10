Notre Dame Commits Christian Gray and Drayk Bowen Ready To Do Some Recruiting

Notre Dame's home opener will have plenty of excitement and fan fare, and two of the more talented commits from the 2023 class will be on campus. St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet cornerback Christian Gray and Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen will both be on campus to do some recruiting.

The relationship with Bowen is one of the reasons Gray picked Notre Dame back in July.

"I mean, Notre Dame was number one from the start," Gray explained. "The vibe with the guys (Bowen, Peyton Bowen, Adon Shuler) was always tight. Playing video games and talking about winning a championship at Notre Dame.”

Both prospects are leaders for their high school squads and the visit to campus is a moment for them to get away from what has been a disappointing start to their senior campaigns with Andrean sitting at 2-2 on the season and De Smet (1-2) earning its first win of the season last night with a 40-0 victory over Chaminade.

Both remain confident that their teams will recover to make strong playoff pushes as the fall approaches. Their eyes are still locked on some of the recent developments in recruiting for the Fighting Irish and they look forward to playing key roles in the Fighting Irish being able to close the 2023 class strong.

"We’re going to do great things," Bowen said. "It sucks the way some guys decided to leave the class, but we’re still a great class. I’m excited to get back and see the fans.”

Bowen won’t be the only Andrean High School visitor on Saturday as his teammate Pat Clacks will join him in South Bend. Clacks has gotten more attention from Chansi Stuckey and the Fighting Irish staff lately, and he’s working extremely hard to display his improved explosiveness and speed every game.

"He’s working hard," Bowen said of his teammate. "He knows what has to do and he’s put in the work to get better, so he can join me in the Bend.”

This weekend may seem like it was a master plan with fellow St. Louis prep star running back Jeremiyah Love visiting with his family at the same time Christian Gray comes to campus, but Gray was unaware that his friend was going to be in South Bend at the time he spoke to Irish Breakdown.

His response upon learning was exuberant to say the least. Bowen’s excitement for his visit goes beyond to his teammate accompanying him on the trip, as he focused on getting the opportunity to talk with Love when he got to campus. However, Bowen was pleasantly shocked to learn that Gray was going to be visiting as well.

“Christian is coming too?” Bowen asked excitedly. ".... Aww man, it’s going to be crazy this weekend. It’s going to be cool to meet Love.”

Saturday will sport a lot of “firsts” for the Fighting Irish program as Marcus Freeman leads his team into Notre Dame Stadium for the first time. Several Fighting Irish players will be making their first start or donning the sidelines wearing the legendary gold helmets.

Those vibes extend to the commits as Bowen makes his first visit as a committed senior and Gray makes his first visit as a commit. They’ll be working hard during the visit to see if Love can become the first in-season commit for the 2023 class.

"It’s going to be great getting back up there," Gray told Irish Breakdown. "I can’t wait.”

