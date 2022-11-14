Quarterback Kenny Minchey De-Commits From Pitt, Will Visit Notre Dame

One of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 class - Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II star Kenny Minchey - has made a big announcement. The talented signal caller has decided to de-commit from Pitt, a school he had been pledged to since April. Irish Breakdown has also learned that Minchey plans to be at Notre Dame this weekend for an official visit.

Notre Dame was very interested in Minchey this summer, offering him a scholarship in July. That was followed by the Irish staff making hard push for him, but at the time he decided to stick with his commitment to Pitt. The Irish are obviously still in need of a quarterback in the 2023 class.

Minchey was an Elite 11 finalist this summer after dominating the regional circuit. He earned the top score at the Elite 11 Finals Pro Day workout in June.

The 6-2, 205-pound quarterback is ranked as the No. 80 overall player in the country according to SI All-American. He is also ranked as the nation's No. 182 overall player and the No. 5 dual threat quarterback according to ESPN. 247Sports and On3 both rank Minchey as a four-star recruit.

There is little question that Minchey is one of the best passers in the 2023 class. He possesses a quick release, impressive arm strength and top-notch ball placement. Minchey is an athletic player but his game is built more around being impactful from the pocket.

Minchey played just five games as a senior due to a shoulder injury. He completed 69.6% of his passes and threw for 15 touchdown passes. As a junior, the Pope John Paul II star passed for 3,280 yards ands 32 touchdowns. He completed 61.3% of his passes and rushed for three touchdowns.

