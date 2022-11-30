Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Class Moves Up To No. 2 By ESPN

ESPN updated its 2023 class rankings and Notre Dame moved up to No. 2 in the national rankings after recent pickups. Unlike other services, ESPN's rankings are not points based so it is more subjective and based on a number of factors, but it doesn't automatically get updated the way the points based systems work. The Irish were ranked No. 3 in the previous ESPN rankings.

Notre Dame has 25 commits in the class at the moment and 17 of those commits are ranked in the ESPN300. Only Alabama (18) has more ESPN300 players in the class.

"The Fighting Irish, who have inked two consecutive top-10 classes, are contending for their highest-ranked class in a decade. New coach Marcus Freeman has his fingerprints all over this class with multiple key additions on the defensive side of the ball. LB Drayk Bowen was a big in-state pickup as the top-rated player in Indiana. The Irish have two ESPN 300 defensive back commits in the tough, versatile and speedy Bowen, out of Texas, and Adon Shuler from New Jersey. There is also some promising offensive talent on board, led by ESPN 300 WR James, a lengthy vertical threat who posted a laser 4.47-second 40-yard dash this spring on the camp circuit. Dylan Edwards, a big riser on the camp circuit who is one of fastest players in this class, can be a versatile and explosive offensive weapon at running back or in the slot." - Craig Haubert, ESPN

Notre Dame's highest ranked commit is Denton (Texas) Guyer Peyton Bowen, who ranks as the No. 14 overall player on their rankings. Bowen earned a 90 grade from ESPN, which ties Jaylon Smith for the second highest grade for a Notre Dame commit since ESPN started doing rankings in 2006. Only Manti Te'o (93) had a higher grade from ESPN.

Notre Dame has six total Top 100 recruits in the ESPN300, with linebacker Jaiden Ausberry (No. 58), wide receiver Braylon James (No. 60), offensive tackle Charles Jagusah (No. 66), linebacker Drayk Bowen (No. 80) and running back Jeremiyah Love (No. 93) also checking into the Top 100.

Cornerback Micah Bell (No. 109), defensive end Brenan Vernon (No. 111), wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (No. 122), cornerback Christian Gray (No. 150), running back/wide receiver Dylan Edwards (No. 156), defensive tackle Devan Houstan (No. 166), quarterback Kenny Minchey (No. 183), defensive end Boubacar Traore (No. 223), wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (No. 229), safety Adon Shuler and tight end Cooper Flanagan (No. 295) all ranked in the ESPN300.

Landing Minchey was a key in Notre Dame jumping up in the rankings. Notre Dame is also ranked No. 2 according to Rivals and it ranks No. 3 on the 247Sports composite list.

