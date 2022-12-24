Notre Dame 2023 Recruiting Class Superlatives - Offense Edition

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class is now signed, sealed and delivered. Notre Dame landed one of the nation's best classes and the future is looking bright. With the class now signed, Irish Breakdown is ready to hand out class superlatives!

Let's begin with the offense.

TOP THREE RECRUITS

Bryan Driskell, Publisher

1. Charles Jagusah, OL

2. Jeremiyah Love, RB

3. Braylon James, WR

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting

1. Charles Jagusah, OL

2. Jeremiyah Love, RB

3. Jaden Greathouse, WR

Shaun Davis, Recruiting Analyst

1. Jeremiyah Love, RB

2. Charles Jagusah, OL

3. Kenny Minchey, QB

MOST IMPACTFUL

Driskell -

Roberts - Illinois standout Charles Jagusah has the look of the next great Notre Dame offensive tackle. From a size, length and athleticism perspective, he has it all.

Davis - Tennessee native Kenny Minchey is an incredibly cerebral and accurate quarterback that is the unquestioned face of the offensive class.

MOST UNDERRATED

Driskell - Wide receiver Kaleb Smith is ranked as the No. 553 player in the country and the No. 78 wideout, but he could be a very, very productive player for the Irish, one that makes his ranking look foolish.

Roberts - Tight end Cooper Flanagan plays in a triple option offense which gives him some limited opportunities in the passing game. His throwback style is also one that doesn’t always garner headlines.

Davis - Offensive lineman Sam Pendleton is the most underrated player and that’s saying a lot for the offensive line haul in this class. Pendleton has the potential to be one of the best interior linemen to ever play at Notre Dame.

BEST ATHLETE

Driskell - This was a battle between Jeremiyah Love, Braylon James and from a pound-for-pound standpoint Joe Otting, but I'm going with Love. His combination of speed, elusiveness and power is impressive.

Roberts - Freshman running back Jeremiyah Love can pretty much do whatever he wants on the football field. He is basically the modern day Boobie Miles.

Davis - Offensive tackle Charles Jagusah is a two-time state champion in wrestling, a dominant two-way player on the gridiron and a decent golfer. He edges out some pretty stiff competition in this category.

FASTEST PLAYER

Driskell - This was also a battle between Love and Braylon James, and I'm going with James, whose second gear combines nicely with his first-step explosiveness to give him the edge for me.

Roberts - This could be a close one between Braylon James and Love. Give me the long strides of James for the win.

Davis - Running back Jeremiyah Love is fast, but even faster with the ball in his hands. The challenge will be finding a way to get the ball in his hands in a variety of ways.

BEST BIG MAN

Driskell - This is arguably the easiest call on either side of the ball. Offensive tackle Charles Jagusah is a five-star recruit and has a chance to be a monster in college.

Roberts - In a very good offensive line class, Charles Jagusah has the biggest upside. His tools are incredible.

Davis - Offensive tackle Charles Jagusah is the best big man because of his combination of size, strength and athleticism.

MOST PHYSICAL

Driskell - This one was tough, as the Irish offensive linemen are all maulers and Greathouse is an incredibly physical wideout, but I'm going with Sullivan Absher, who seems to take joy in absolutely destroying opponents.

Roberts - Offensive lineman Sam Pendleton is a super hard worker and never leaves the gym. His work ethic is tremendous, and he punishes people on film.

Davis - Wide receiver Jaden Greathouse is at the top of the list for me when it comes to strength being displayed when the ball is snapped. His ability to be physical with defenders before and after the catch makes him stand out for me.

HIGHEST UPSIDE

Driskell - If every player in the class reaches his full potential it will be close between Love, Jagusah and Braylon James, but I'm going with James. His size + speed combination is outstanding.

Roberts - Offensive tackle Charles Jagusah has upside to be an extremely high draft pick if he develops. They just don’t make them like this everyday.

Davis - Texas star Braylon James has all the physical skills to dominate at the wide receiver position and he’ll get plenty of opportunity to shine against soft coverage because of the talent around him.

BEST NFL PROSPECT

Driskell - I'm going with Ryan on this one, the NFL loves offensive tackles and Charles Jagusah will be a player they covet. My runner up is James.

Roberts - The NFL falls in love with traits at offensive tackle every year, and Charles Jagusah has endless tools to work with.

Davis - Kenny Minchey has a chance to be a first-round pick for Notre Dame at the quarterback position. Enough said.

BEST BET TO BE CAPTAIN

Driskell - Quarterback Kenny Minchey, wide receiver Braylon James and guard Sam Pendleton are my best bets.

Roberts - Leadership is so important at the quarterback position. If Kenny Minchey is the guy down the line, that role should be expected.

Davis - I'm going with Kenny Minchey and Charles Jagusah.

BEST BET TO BE FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICAN

Driskell - It will likely be a wide receiver or an offensive lineman, and I'm going to hedge my bet and say Charles Jagusah steps into the lineup at some point and becomes a freshman All-American at guard.

Roberts - There’s a good chance that a freshman pass catcher garners a role in the passing game. Jaden Greathouse is a ready made pass catcher who could grab a role.

Davis - Wideout Jaden Greathouse is going to get an opportunity in the slot because of his precise route-running and propensity for making plays on third down.

LATE BLOOMER

Driskell - I love the upside of offensive lineman Joe Otting, but he'll need time to fill out his frame and add weight room strength before he becomes a standout.

Roberts - Offensive lineman Joe Otting has an impressive baseline of athleticism and tenacity. His body just needs to continue to fill out.

Davis - Wideout Kaleb Smith will make his mark on special teams and then blossom at the end of his sophomore year in the slot while becoming a favorite target for the Notre Dame quarterbacks.

BIGGEST MISS

Driskell - Offensive lineman Monroe Freeling

Roberts - Offensive lineman Monroe Freeling

Davis - Offensive lineman Monroe Freeling

PREDICTIONS

Driskell

*** All four wideouts in this class will catch at least 50 passes in their careers.

*** At least three of the offensive linemen will become starters at some point in their careers.

*** Cooper Flanagan will play a lot of snaps as a true freshman.

Roberts

*** Two wide receivers in this class go top two rounds in their respective drafts.

*** Notre Dame freshman skill players combine for more than 10 touchdowns in the 2023 season.

Davis

*** There will be two Day 1 NFL Draft picks from the offensive class.

