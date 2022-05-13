Notre Dame Now Has The Undisputed No. 1 Ranked Class In 2023

The addition of Sullivan Absher means Notre Dame now has the No. 1 ranked class by every outlet

Notre Dame's vaunted 2023 recruiting class is now ranked No. 1 by every single recruiting service that has produced a ranking, both the service rankings and the composite/consensus rankings.

Coming into the day Notre Dame trailed Texas Tech on the Rivals rankings and trailed both USC and Alabama in the On3 rankings. Aside from the absurdity of how a class with three and six commits could be ahead of Notre Dame's, the reality is the commitment of Belmont (N.C.) South point offensive lineman Sullivan Absher jumped Notre Dame into the top spot.

That means Notre Dame is now ranked No. 1 by Rivals, 247Sports, On3 and ESPN, and the Irish also rank No. 1 on the 247Sports composite ranking and No. 1 on the On3 consensus rankings.

Absher is ranked as the No. 99 player in the country according to On3, so his commitment certainly gave the Irish a jump there. He's a consensus four-star recruit, so it gave the Irish a boost across the board.

All 13 of Notre Dame's commits in the class are graded as either a five or four-star recruit according to Rivals. All but one of Notre Dame's commits are graded as five or four-star recruits on the 247Sports composite list.

Eleven of Notre Dame's 13 commits are ranked in the Rival250, including five Top 100 commits. Ten of Notre Dame's 13 commits are ranked in the Top 247 by 247Sports, including five Top 100 recruits.

