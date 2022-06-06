Irish Invasion Recap And 2024 Recruiting Intel

Irish Breakdown has the latest 2024 recruiting intel and provides analysis of the Irish Invasion camp

Notre Dame held its annual Irish Invasion prospect camp on Sunday, and the event was filled mostly with 2024 and 2025 prospects. There were a number of very, very talented prospects on campus for the event.

Loading up on 2024 players at the camp shows that Notre Dame is already making moves on the 2024 recruiting class. Irish Breakdown provided the latest 2024 recruiting intel and also provided analysis of the top prospects from the Irish Invasion camp. The information is all on the Irish Breakdown premium forum, and you must be a member of the Irish Breakdown premium forum to read the intel.

Click on the link below to get the latest recruiting intel and analysis of top prospects.

2024 RECRUITING INTEL .... IRISH INVASION

The intel feature actually started off with a 2023 prospect, offensive tackle Elijah Paige, who was on campus for an official visit this weekend.

Next we dove into 2024 recruiting nuggets, which began with Saline (Mich.) High School quarterback CJ Carr. It is clear that Carr - a 5-star recruit and the No. 25 player in the country according to the 247Sports composite ranking - is Notre Dame's top quarterback target in the class. Could Notre Dame be ready to close the deal with Carr? We discussed just that.

There is also some very important recruiting intel on talented Illinois wide receiver Cam Williams, standout tight end Jack Larsen and Tennessee cornerback Kaleb Beasley. Beasley is a Top 50 caliber prospect and was arguably the best player at the camp regardless of position.

We also provided camp analysis on each of those players as well as several other prospects like Garrett Stover, Mylan Graham, Brauntae Johnson, Aneyas Williams and many more.

