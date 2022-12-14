Armel Mukam Is "Excited" To Make His Notre Dame Pledge Official

Notre Dame went to two familiar stomping grounds when they decided to attempt to flip Woodberry Forest (Va.) High School 2023 defensive end Armel Mukam. If Woodberry Forest sounds familiar, it was the high school that gave us former Irish standouts CJ Prosise and Greer Martini.

Mukam is originally from Canada, so the Irish are hoping to mirror the success they had with former star wideout Chase Claypool. He presents an intriguing combination of background, athletic ability and upside to the table. Since he traded his hockey stick for a football helmet, his game has been evolving quickly.

Despite Mukam being previously committed to Stanford, he has quickly found himself entrenched among a potentially historic 2023 recruiting class for Notre Dame. The longer he’s committed, the more solid Mukam becomes.

"It’s been great being a part of the family,” Mukam explained. “The coaches stopped by recently and it’s so obvious that I made the right choice. I’m so excited to finally get to South Bend and get started.”

With only a few days remaining until National Signing Day, Mukam has continued to appreciate how fortunate he is to be in this position. December 21st will serve as a cultivation of all his hard work, and his family’s sacrifice.

"I’m really looking forward to finally signing with Notre Dame and making it official,” said Mukam. "It’s funny, my parents don’t really understand the whole signing day thing. They think I’m already signed with Notre Dame but it’ll be a big day for me. I know they are all very proud.”

Mukam still has another full semester left in high school, but he's already chomping at the bit to get to work for Notre Dame.

"I’m excited when I finally sign, I can get a meal plan, the playbook, everything I need to really start preparing,” noted the Woodberry Forest end. "I’ll be doing indoor track in the winter and outdoor track in the spring. Obviously I’ll be spending a lot of time in the weight room during those seasons.”

Ironically Mukam is not the only Canadian in the 2023 class for Notre Dame, or even along the line. Fellow defensive line commit Devan Houstan also has a similar upbringing. It turns out that their relationship was forged through their heritage and has continued to grow ever since they first made contact.

“When I was still committed to Stanford, I had gotten in contact with Devan,” he explained. “I remember I had congratulating him when he committed to Notre Dame just because we both have similar backgrounds, both being from Canada. If is definitely a bond that we have together.”

That heritage is something that Mukam holds in high regard. It is what makes him who he is, and carrying that legacy is important for him as a part of the Irish program.

"It really means a lot to be a part of the pipeline,” Mukam stated. "Obviously Chase Claypool was able to do some great things as a part of the program. There is some pressure on me to continue that excellence and I’m excited to do just that.”

Mukam had the attention of opposing offenses as a senior. In ten games, he recorded 50 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and 14 additional quarterback hurries.

He is also a standout member of the track and field team for Woodberry Forest. Mukam posted a personal best throw of 52’2.5” in the shot put as a junior. In the discus throw, he also had a personal best 147’3” last spring.

The 6-4, 250-pound defensive end is considered a four-star recruit on 247Sports, who jumped him up the No. 191 overall player in the country after his outstanding senior campaign.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter