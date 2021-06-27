Notre Dame Lands In-State OL Ashton Craig

Notre Dame added a piece to its offensive line class today by picking up Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High School offensive lineman Ashton Craig.

Craig is the third 2022 offensive line recruit to commit to Notre Dame, joining Indiana blocker Joey Tanona and Massachusetts tackle Ty Chan.

The in-state talent plays right tackle for his high school team but he's being recruited by Notre Dame to play inside as either a guard or center. Craig is tall (6-5) and long but he was on the thin side as a junior, listed at 260 pounds. During summer visits he has reported checked in much bigger, and he certainly passed the test of strength coach Matt Balis in regards to having the frame to fill out at the next level.

Craig is a consensus three-star recruit so that part of his profile isn't going to blow anyone away, but there is a lot to like about him as a prospect. He's extremely athletic and quite long, and he shows an impressive punch on film. He's a bit of a project, but with his combination of length, athleticism and frame he's the kind of high-ceiling project that you often see develop into highly productive multi-year starter after a couple of seasons of development.

Craig ranks as the No. 578 overall player and the No. 36 offensive tackle in the country according to 247Sports. If he has indeed added more size I wouldn't be surprised if he had the kind of dominant senior season that ends with his rankings getting a boost.

The Lawrenceburg standout had offers from Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State, Boston College, Baylor, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern, Cincinnati, Duke, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt. He also has offers from Columbia, Dartmouth, Penn and Yale, which shows his academic prowess.

