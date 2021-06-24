Sports Illustrated home
Notre Dame Prospect Profile: Ashton Craig, Offensive Line

Breaking down Notre Dame offensive line prospect Ashton Craig
Notre Dame has recently offered in-state offensive lineman Ashton Craig.

ASHTON CRAIG PROSPECT PROFILE

Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Indiana
High School: Lawrenceburg

Height: 6-5
Weight: 280

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 400 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue, Iowa State, Boston College, Baylor, Indiana, Duke, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: Jeff Quinn

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 3-star - No. 36 offensive tackle
ESPN: 3-star - No. 42 offensive tackle
Rivals: 3-star - No. 64 offensive tackle
Composite: 3-star - No. 579 overall - No. 52 offensive tackle

Film Analysis

Craig was listed at 6-5 and 260 pounds as a high school junior but sources tell me he is now over 280 pounds. That's a great sign for Craig, whose frame on film as a junior was really my only big concern about his game.

The Lawrenceburg standout shows impressive quickness off the ball both offensively and on defense. Despite his lack of girth on film he does show long arms and strong hands, and that combination of strength and quickness should allow him to thrive inside. That combination of quickness and hand strength should be especially helpful at center, which is where I believe Notre Dame wants to ultimately play him.

Although center might be his ideal position, one aspect of Craig's projection that I like is his versatility. If he can play center then obviously he can play guard, but I also think he could play on the edge as a tackle. He's a bit raw from a fundamental standpoint but he was coached to play aggressively, which is a plus.

If you're someone who is obsessed with star rankings this is a player that won't move the needle much, but if you are a film watcher, an evaluator and someone who looks more at projection and upside than star rankings this is a pickup that adds value to Notre Dame's 2022 recruiting class.

