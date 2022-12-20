Ben Minich "Beyond Excited" To Sign With Notre Dame

There was some skepticism when Notre Dame made a hard push for Cincinnati (Ohio) Lakota West safety Ben Minich before ultimately landing a commitment from him back in August. It didn't take long for it to become obviously why the Notre Dame staff pushed for Minich, who put together a brilliant senior campaign.

Minich is now a vital member of a potentially historic class for Notre Dame and arguably the top safety group in the nation in 2023. The Ohio native was able to make his decision prior to his season beginning and was able to put together a final season to remember.

"Since making my decision back in August, I'm still just as solid with it, maybe even more,” Minich said. "Things have been very good for me since I got to play my senior season out with no distractions and knowing what my future holds.”

The 2023 recruiting class for Notre Dame has quickly become a family. All the commits have spent the last several months getting to know one another, bonding and getting ready to help Notre Dame return to prominence.

Each member of that class believes that they are the key to help the program take the next step.

"This 2023 class is very special and has a lot of diverse and great guys,” Minich explained. "This class will bring home a national championship someday soon. It’s been fun talking and meeting the guys. We all have similar goals and can’t wait to get on campus together.”

Tomorrow, Minich is set to make his decision official. It is not been lost on the Lakota West star how fortunate he is, and Minich intends to use this experience as a great example for what hard work can bring.

"I’m beyond excited to lock in my decision and sign,” he explained. "I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a kid and it means the world to me. For my family it shows what all they’ve done for me getting me to this position and it finally paid off. I’m setting a standard for my little brother to look up to and show that hard work pays off.”

Minich is also set to get on campus this winter. The majority of the class has intentions of enrolling early, and the Ohio standout intends to use that opportunity to his full advantage.

"I am enrolling in January,” Minich explained. "I plan to work my butt off all winter, spring and summer to put myself in a position to play and make an impact as a freshman. I will continue to take it day by day pushing myself to be the best athlete I can be.”

Minich is considered a near consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. According to 247Sports, the standout defender is rated as the No. 232 overall player and the No. 17 safety in the 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-0, 185-pound safety is also a well accomplished track and field athlete for the Lakota West program, posting a personal best time of 10.47 seconds (wind aided) in the 100 meter dash and a 21.91 personal best in the 200 meter.

Notre Dame was able to close on the Ohio native, getting a commitment ahead of several notable programs. Some of his notable suitors included Oklahoma, Stanford, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Iowa State, Indiana, Duke, and Vanderbilt among others.

