Blue-Gold Game Recruiting Preview: Where Things Stand With 2023 Incoming Visitors

The Blue-Gold Game is set for this Saturday, presenting an exciting conclusion to the spring. We'll see to see the Notre Dame team compete on the field, but it's also a huge recruiting weekend for the Fighting Irish program.

Most of Notre Dame's commits will be on campus this weekend, and there is also a very deep list of talented players from the 2023 and 2024 classes on campus. Notre Dame will look to make a strong impression with the talented prospects headed to South Bend this weekend.

Let's take a look at some of the key visitors and where recruiting stands heading into the weekend. We'll begin with 2023 players and go position-by-position.

NOTRE DAME COMMITS

Seven of Notre Dame's nine commits will be on campus, with tight end Cooper Flanagan and wide receiver Braylon James being the exceptions. It's always important to get committed players on campus, and the Irish staff is bringing most of them in town to help recruit other players.

But there are two commits who also need to be recruited like the other uncommitted players. Of course I'm referring to defensive end Keon Keeley and safety Peyton Bowen. Both say all the right things and adamant that they are firm in their commitments, but both continue to take a lot of visits and there's enough smoke out there to at least be a tad nervous.

If Notre Dame can somehow sell them on being fully committed and not taking more visits it would be huge for the class. I'm not holding my breath, but to me it's arguably the most important thing to accomplish this weekend, if not the most important. Bowen is a big-time talent and Keeley is a program-changing type of recruit that Notre Dame absolutely must keep in the class.

Jayden Limar, Running Back

5-11, 190 - Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School

Notre Dame has seemingly put itself in an outstanding position with the Lake Stevens star, specifically with a charge over the last month. It’s not a stretch to say that Notre Dame is the clear leader in the clubhouse for Limar, holding all the momentum heading into the visit this week. This visit presents a close-out opportunity for Notre Dame.

Rodney Gallagher, Wide Receiver

6-0, 170 - Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlights

The recruitment for Gallagher was put on hold while Laurel Highlands was making a long playoff run on the basketball court. That has changed completely during the month of April, getting filled quickly with recruiting visits every week for the talented playmaker. Gallagher has spoken fondly of the Notre Dame program in the past but this will be his first visit to campus. Even with his recruitment starting up a little late, it is also set to accelerate quickly. This is a chance for the Irish to get firmly in the conversation long-term. April is a "make or break it" month for all programs involved. Gallagher will begin to narrow down his list quickly after the last few visits this month. We expect Notre Dame to be a part of that list, but it must have a strong visit to not only stay on the list, but to be in the top group.

Jaden Greathouse, Wide Receiver

6-2, 210 - Austin (Texas) Westlake

Greathouse is another talented pass-catcher who is making his first trip to campus. His relationship with receivers coach Chansi Stuckey began while he was coaching at Baylor. That continued once he took the position at Notre Dame, which did not offer Notre Dame until this past January. The Austin (Texas) Westlake star told Irish Breakdown recently that Notre Dame is firmly in his top five schools, a big statement considering he has not been on campus yet. Stuckey is a huge reason for that. This visit has the chance to either vault Notre Dame near the top of his list, along with the Texas Longhorns, or the recruitment turns a bit stagnant. The travel from Texas to South Bend isn’t easy so the team will have to take advantage of this visit.

Malik Elzy, Wide Receiver

6-3, 195 - Chicago (Ill.) Simeon

Elzy has been a frequent visitor to campus and he was a late addition to the visitor list. This is a very intriguing recruitment. Notre Dame wants a big receiver class but we don't really know where Elzy stands on that list. Is the Irish staff willing to be patient and keep pushing for the elite players on the board, or do they make a push for a player like Elzy, who is talented but not quite on the same level as other top prospects on the board.

Monroe Freeling, Offensive Line

6-7, 285 - Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Academy

Freeling has been fond of the Notre Dame program for some time, even before Harry Hiestand returned to the Irish program as its line coach. That interest was buoyed by that hire. There’s no question that Notre Dame has some momentum but it is set for a huge Clemson-Notre Dame battle to the finish. This visit offers a jockeying point for the Irish. Freeling has stated that he intends to take that recruitment into his senior season so there’s time but those things can always change quickly. He originally visited Notre Dame in late January for their junior day and has also already set up an official visit for the June 10th weekend. Setting up three visits in a six-month time period speaks volumes for his interest.

Austin Siereveld, Offensive Line

6-5, 315 - Liberty Township (Ohio) Lakota East

This is another recruitment that Notre Dame has had a hard charge of late. Siereveld recently released a top three of Notre Dame, Alabama and Ohio State. The latter has been viewed as the team to beat for some time now. It would be a tremendous get to grab this talented offensive lineman out of the Buckeye State, but I’d venture to say that Notre Dame is arguably the co-leader for Siereveld heading into the visit. This is a separation opportunity. It’s hard to imagine that this recruitment lasts much longer, especially with multiple visits to Notre Dame over the last month and the fact he was also back on Ohio State's campus last weekend for its spring game. The Irish have a chance to close this one out with a strong visit.

Sullivan Absher, Offensive Line

6-7, 275 - Belmont (N.C.) South Point

This is a recruitment that the Irish Breakdown staff hasn’t felt great about for a long time now. There is obvious interest here. Absher was recently on campus late in January for the Notre Dame Junior Day and the return justifies interest. Ultimately, this one just feels like Clemson’s to lose. The visit almost feels like a last chance opportunity to pull off the upset. If Absher doesn’t leave this visit with Notre Dame as his leader then it’s tough to imagine that changes with his timeline seeming to be coming to an end.

S Caleb Downs

6-0, 185 - Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek

This is the long shot visit of the weekend. Downs is a five-star recruit that is on everyone’s radar and it’s pretty difficult to decipher leaders, but he is expected to be an extremely difficult pull out of the South. This visit represents a chance to at least firmly getting into the race despite him already having been on campus multiple times. If they aren’t able to make waves this weekend then the long shot will continue. Downs is a dynamic player on the back end, who comes from an extremely talented family (brother Joshua is a star wideout for North Carolina). The overall feel of this recruitment is very mysterious. We should have a lot better idea of how Notre Dame stands after this weekend.

