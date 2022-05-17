Breaking Down The Commitment Of Owen Wafle To Notre Dame

Irish Breakdown looks at the commitment of Owen Wafle to Notre Dame and what it means for the Fighting Irish

Notre Dame added yet another defensive lineman to its 2024 class when it landed a commitment from Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School standout Owen Wafle. This gives the Irish a second defensive line commitment from the 2024 class, as Wafle joins West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School end Brandon Davis-Swain.

We covered Wafle's commitment and then after he made his decision we broke down his game and what his commitment meant for the Irish.

Wafle committed to Notre Dame so we carried that decision. Following that announcement we immediately dove into what his commitment means for Notre Dame and what kind of prospect Wafle is at this point. We discussed what Notre Dame sees in Wafle beyond just his measurables and skills, and why that was important for the staff to add to the class.

Next we dove into the film room to break down Wafle's game and discussed how his game projects to the Notre Dame defense, and also areas where his game should continue to grow.

After breaking down Wafle and his commitment we also talked about what's next for the 2024 defensive line. During that portion of the show we broke down top defensive line targets like Arizona five-star Elijah Rushing, Texas standout Nigel Smith, Missouri athlete Jayshawn Ross and Chicago big man Justin Scott. For Notre Dame to land yet another elite defensive line class, like it is doing in the 2023 class, it needs to land at least two players from that group of standouts.

Our show ends with a question and answer session with Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

