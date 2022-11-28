Breaking Down The Commitment Of Christopher Terek To Notre Dame

Notre Dame's highly ranked 2023 recruiting class gained a major pickup last night when Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West offensive lineman Christopher Terek committed to the Fighting Irish. It marks the fifth player in the 2023 class that Notre Dame has flipped.

After he pledged to Notre Dame, Irish Breakdown broke down various aspects of this decision and what it means for the Fighting Irish.

To begin we introduce the commitment and then discuss some of the back story. We talk about why the Notre Dame staff got on Terek so late, why he was more of a want than a need, and how the decision played out for the 6-6, 305-pound blocker.

Next we talked about the impact landing Terek has on the 2023 class, and how he its into the Notre Dame offensive line haul. We also discussed the difference between a want and a need, and how past recruiting classes factored into the numbers in the 2023 class.

That was followed by a film breakdown of Terek's game. We wrapped up Terek's breakdown with a look at what's next for Notre Dame in the 2023 class, and discussed that Notre Dame will now start focusing its offensive line efforts more on the 2024 class.

After we completed our breakdown of Terek what it means for Notre Dame, we concluded the show with a question and answer session that discussed recruiting questions, portal questions and the latest coaching moves.

