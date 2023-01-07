Charles Jagusah Is Still Enjoying The All-American Bowl Experience Despite Not Playing

With the All-American Bowl set to kick off tomorrow at 1 PM eastern time, the week is coming to a close with all the players participating in the event. That includes five Notre Dame commits on both teams, including linebacker Drayk Bowen, defensive end Brenan Vernon, cornerback Micah Bell, safety Adon Shuler and offensive lineman Sullivan Absher.

Originally Notre Dame was supposed to have eight participants in the game, including offensive tackle signee Charles Jagusah who is recovering from a PCL injury that he suffered during the season. The Illinois native made the trip out to San Antonio on Thursday to take in the festivities.

He went in depth about his recovery, experience this week and his relationships with the other members of the 2023 recruiting class. The next several months will be about Jagusah getting healthy and back in action.

“I am feeling good right now,” Jagusah said. “I got injured pretty early in the football season so I kind of just had to struggle all the way through. I am starting to feel better. I have surgery outside of South Bend next week. I’m hoping everything goes well and recovery should be alright. I am just going to try and get better.”

It is a bummer that Jagusah could not compete this week. Some believed that he could have been one of the big winners at the event, possessing some of the more impressive talents in the 2023 offensive tackle class. Even though he wasn’t able to compete, Jagusah still had an experience to remember.

“It has been fun,” he said. “I got with some of the guys and got to meet some different people that you got to see or read about but never really got to meet. It has just been a good experience.”

The week also doubles as another chance for the Notre Dame commits on campus to spend some quality time together. Jagusah took advantage of that opportunity and has had the opportunity to get to know a couple of the more reserved players in the class.

“It is pretty great, especially with guys that don’t really say a lot like (Vernon) and Micah Bell,” explained Jagusah. “It has been great to get around them. The offensive line, me and (Absher) are already pretty good friends. I think it should be pretty fun once I get to campus.”

That 2023 recruiting class is looked at as one of the deepest Irish groups in some time. It very well could end up being the class that propels Notre Dame back to the top of college football. The Illinois standout understands just how talented his class is overall.

“I feel like we bring a lot to the team,” he said. “I feel like we are coming in ready to make an impact and even if it isn’t on the field right away, just helping the scout team to give the team the looks, doing the best we can to help the team.”

Jagusah is set to enroll at Notre Dame and June, giving him plenty of time to recover and prepare accordingly. The sky's the limit for the 2023 recruiting class, and Jagusah is a big part of it.

