Notre Dame Commit Profile: CB Micah Bell

A look at Notre Dame cornerback commit Micah Bell, who was a must-get prospect for the Irish.

MICAH BELL PROFILE

Hometown: Houston, Texas

High School: The Kinkaid School

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Texas, Michigan, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arkansas, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Minnesota, Baylor, Stanford, TCU, Purdue, Mississippi State, Louisville, Duke, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Kansas, Harvard

Recruited By: Mike Mickens, Chad Bowden

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 4-star - No. 55 overall - No. 8 cornerback

Rivals: 4-star - No. 114 overall - No. 16 cornerback

ESPN: 4-star - No. 128 overall - No. 9 cornerback

On3: 3-star - No. 41 cornerback

Consensus: 4-star - No. 118 overall - No. 11 cornerback

FILM ANALYSIS

There is no question that Bell's best asset is his speed. He has truly game changing speed at the prep level, posting a best 100-meter dash time of 10.41 and a best 200-meter dash time of 20.89. That's truly elite speed, and the best part is Bell translates that speed onto the field.

You can see his speed show up at cornerback, running back and the return game. Bell has easy speed, which means he's not a high effort mover in order to play fast. He's a smooth runner that can accelerate immediately, shows a great second gear and as a defender he has special closing speed.

Bell is more of a one-cut athlete but also shows the desired suddenness as an athlete. On defense, Bell shows the ability to easily flip his hips at times, so you know he can do it, but there are some technical aspects that need to be cleaned up.

That is really the area where Bell must improve the most. Right now, on defense, he's more of an elite athlete that is still learning the position, but the tools are all there. At 5-11 and 165 pounds with good arm length he has the radius to thrive at cornerback. He'll need to continue filling out and add strength, but it's the technical aspects where his game needs the most work.

The good news for Bell and Notre Dame is that he has the physical tools to be a tremendous player. Elite speed, elite athlete, competitiveness, versatility and intelligence. The coaching part can and will come, but he has tools you simply cannot teach and develop.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter