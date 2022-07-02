Notre Dame Commit Profile: CB Micah Bell
A look at Notre Dame cornerback commit Micah Bell, who was a must-get prospect for the Irish.
MICAH BELL PROFILE
Hometown: Houston, Texas
High School: The Kinkaid School
Height: 5-11
Weight: 165
IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade: 5.0
Offers: Notre Dame, Texas, Michigan, Florida, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arkansas, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Minnesota, Baylor, Stanford, TCU, Purdue, Mississippi State, Louisville, Duke, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Kansas, Harvard
Recruited By: Mike Mickens, Chad Bowden
RECRUITING RANKINGS
247Sports: 4-star - No. 55 overall - No. 8 cornerback
Rivals: 4-star - No. 114 overall - No. 16 cornerback
ESPN: 4-star - No. 128 overall - No. 9 cornerback
On3: 3-star - No. 41 cornerback
Consensus: 4-star - No. 118 overall - No. 11 cornerback
FILM ANALYSIS
There is no question that Bell's best asset is his speed. He has truly game changing speed at the prep level, posting a best 100-meter dash time of 10.41 and a best 200-meter dash time of 20.89. That's truly elite speed, and the best part is Bell translates that speed onto the field.
You can see his speed show up at cornerback, running back and the return game. Bell has easy speed, which means he's not a high effort mover in order to play fast. He's a smooth runner that can accelerate immediately, shows a great second gear and as a defender he has special closing speed.
Bell is more of a one-cut athlete but also shows the desired suddenness as an athlete. On defense, Bell shows the ability to easily flip his hips at times, so you know he can do it, but there are some technical aspects that need to be cleaned up.
That is really the area where Bell must improve the most. Right now, on defense, he's more of an elite athlete that is still learning the position, but the tools are all there. At 5-11 and 165 pounds with good arm length he has the radius to thrive at cornerback. He'll need to continue filling out and add strength, but it's the technical aspects where his game needs the most work.
The good news for Bell and Notre Dame is that he has the physical tools to be a tremendous player. Elite speed, elite athlete, competitiveness, versatility and intelligence. The coaching part can and will come, but he has tools you simply cannot teach and develop.
