Notre Dame Commit Profile: Brenan Vernon, Defensive End
Notre Dame is in the midst of putting together and elite defensive haul, and one of the key parts of that class is defensive end Brenan Vernon.
BRENAN VERNON PROFILE
Hometown: Mentor, Ohio
High School: Mentor
Height: 6-5
Weight: 250
IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade: 5.0
Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, Duke
Recruited By: Mike Elston
RECRUITING RANKINGS
Rivals: 4-star - No. 15 overall - No. 4 strongside end
ESPN: 4-star - No. 59 overall - No. 7 defensive end
On3: 4-star - No. 123 overall - No. 18 defensive lineman
247Sports: 4-star - No. 151 overall - No. 22 defensive lineman
Composite: 4-star - No. 62 overall - No. 9 defensive lineman
FILM ANALYSIS
At 6-5 and 250 pounds, Vernon already has a thick, powerful frame that should be able to hold at least another 15-20 pounds, but there is also plenty of room for him to get stronger, thicker and more powerful without necessarily jumping his height to the max.
Vernon plays against outstanding competition and shows the ability to play big boy ball. He has impressive natural power and strong feel for the game. Vernon has heavy hands and plays with good pad level. Even as a young player he can toss linemen and his block destruction is advanced for his age. As his technique improves he projects to develop into an elite run defender.
The Mentor star is an unorthodox athlete, moving with an interesting gait and a bit of a herky-jerky style. He does show an impressive initial burst, closing speed and his motor is strong. Do not let his awkward movement style be mistaken for a lack of athleticism. As a prep player and at summer camps Vernon showed the ability to jump off the ball and get to the edge against top tackles.
He'll need to continue improving his pass rush arsenal and he'll need to improve his pad level, but Vernon has the combination of length, power and athleticism to develop into a top-notch power rusher.
For Notre Dame, his game reminds me quite a bit of former Irish standout Khalid Kareem. Like Kareem, Vernon isn't an explosive athlete and doesn't flash elite athleticism, but his power, athleticism and football instincts as a package deal are outstanding. Like Kareem, Vernon projects to be a high impact run defender as a big end in the Irish defense, but Vernon shows a bit more pass rush potential than Kareem did at the same age.
GRADE KEY
5.0 - Elite player
4.5 - All-American caliber player
4.0 - Multi-year starter
3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter
3.0 - Backup
Read More
IB CONTENT
DE Brenan Vernon Commits To Notre Dame
Class Impact: DE Brenan Vernon To Notre Dame
Breaking Down The Commitment Of Brenan Vernon To Notre Dame
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2021 Roster
Notre Dame 2021 Schedule
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook