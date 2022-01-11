Notre Dame Commit Profile: Brenan Vernon, Defensive End

A look at Notre Dame 2023 defensive end commit Brenan Vernon, one of the top players in the Irish class

Notre Dame is in the midst of putting together and elite defensive haul, and one of the key parts of that class is defensive end Brenan Vernon.

BRENAN VERNON PROFILE

Hometown: Mentor, Ohio

High School: Mentor

Height: 6-5

Weight: 250

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, Duke

Recruited By: Mike Elston

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 15 overall - No. 4 strongside end

ESPN: 4-star - No. 59 overall - No. 7 defensive end

On3: 4-star - No. 123 overall - No. 18 defensive lineman

247Sports: 4-star - No. 151 overall - No. 22 defensive lineman

Composite: 4-star - No. 62 overall - No. 9 defensive lineman

FILM ANALYSIS

At 6-5 and 250 pounds, Vernon already has a thick, powerful frame that should be able to hold at least another 15-20 pounds, but there is also plenty of room for him to get stronger, thicker and more powerful without necessarily jumping his height to the max.

Vernon plays against outstanding competition and shows the ability to play big boy ball. He has impressive natural power and strong feel for the game. Vernon has heavy hands and plays with good pad level. Even as a young player he can toss linemen and his block destruction is advanced for his age. As his technique improves he projects to develop into an elite run defender.

The Mentor star is an unorthodox athlete, moving with an interesting gait and a bit of a herky-jerky style. He does show an impressive initial burst, closing speed and his motor is strong. Do not let his awkward movement style be mistaken for a lack of athleticism. As a prep player and at summer camps Vernon showed the ability to jump off the ball and get to the edge against top tackles.

He'll need to continue improving his pass rush arsenal and he'll need to improve his pad level, but Vernon has the combination of length, power and athleticism to develop into a top-notch power rusher.

For Notre Dame, his game reminds me quite a bit of former Irish standout Khalid Kareem. Like Kareem, Vernon isn't an explosive athlete and doesn't flash elite athleticism, but his power, athleticism and football instincts as a package deal are outstanding. Like Kareem, Vernon projects to be a high impact run defender as a big end in the Irish defense, but Vernon shows a bit more pass rush potential than Kareem did at the same age.

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

IB CONTENT

DE Brenan Vernon Commits To Notre Dame

Class Impact: DE Brenan Vernon To Notre Dame

Breaking Down The Commitment Of Brenan Vernon To Notre Dame

