Elite Quarterback CJ Carr Should Help Notre Dame With Recruiting Pass Catchers

When Notre Dame received a commitment from 2024 Saline (Mich.) High School star quarterback CJ Carr last week, continued optimism for the future of the Irish program was kicked up a notch. Anytime a talented quarterback is added to the mix, the possibilities become almost endless.

Considering that Carr just finished up his sophomore year of high school, it is interesting to consider just how immediate that impact is. There are at least five areas and/or players that I believe are immediately impacted to some degree by Carr picking Notre Dame.

The 2023 Wide Receiver Board

Despite being a year behind, the impact of a five-star quarterback can’t be undersold for a program, no matter the class. Carr also understands that. He made it a priority to get to South Bend this past weekend to get himself acquainted with some of the 2023 recruits.

That weekend included a bevy of talented wide receivers, including commit Braylon Jones. Uncommitted, must-get targets Ronan Hanafin and Rico Flores were also on campus, as was Oklahoma athlete Micah Tease, who is also now being recruited as a pass catcher by the Irish.

It isn’t insider information to know that 2023 is a massive cycle for wide receiver talent. The class is off to a great start with James but it needs at least three more legitimate pass-catching options moving forward. With Texas standout Jaden Greathouse set to get on campus next weekend, Carr has the chance to have a similar effect that everyone believed Dante Moore could have on wide receiver recruiting.

The 2023 crop now has their potential quarterback during the bulk of their playing careers for the Irish. Even despite being a year younger, Carr’s impact can not be understated on the future of the program from a perception perspective.

Cam Williams, Wide Receiver

At the recent Irish Invasion, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South wide receiver Cam Williams was one of the main wide receivers who made an instant connection with Carr. The 6-2, 175-pound pass catcher is an incredibly smooth mover who has some absurd body control for his age. He also boasts high-level speed to be a deep separator in the offense. It’s very possible that Carr’s presence could propel Williams into the class very quickly, especially with how things are trending.

Jack Larsen, Tight End

Like Williams, Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic tight end Jack Larsen seemed attached to the hip with Carr during the Irish Invasion. The 6-3, 215-pound Larsen is one of the more intriguing move pieces at the tight end position in the 2024 class and Notre Dame has made a really nice impression even prior to the Invasion. While they may not be a package deal, Carr has already had an impact on Larsen. Like Williams, nobody should be shocked if he isn’t a part of the 2024 recruiting class in the somewhat near future.

Julian Sayin, Quarterback

This is the only example that can be looked at as a “negative” but whenever you sign a quarterback to the caliber of CJ Carr, it’s going to be almost impossible to sign another in the same cycle. Sayin is an extremely talented quarterback, and Notre Dame was in a very good place with him prior to the Carr commitment. It’s safe to assume that the 6-1, 185-pound signal-caller will not end up as a part of the program. Teams like Georgia and Texas are the ones to watch currently for Sayin.

