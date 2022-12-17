Class Impact: RB Aneyas Williams To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from Hannibal (Mo.) High School running back Aneyas Williams, who chose the Irish over Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Let's break down what this commitment means for the Notre Dame class and future depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Williams is the seventh player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2024 class. He's also the fifth offensive player and the first running back. Landing Williams vaults Notre Dame to No. 1 in the 2024 class, leaping past Florida State, Georgia and LSU.

With 2023 commit Jayden Limar expected to leave the class the running back numbers in the 2024 class have changed a bit. Notre Dame will now likely look to take two running backs in the 2024 class.

Williams, however, has been a priority for the Irish well below the need for a second back arose. He is the kind of back that Notre Dame views as a No. 1 type of back in a class. In fact, Williams set up his commitment to Notre Dame before Limar was poised to leave the class.

The 5-10, 195-pound Williams is viewed by the Irish staff as a No. 1 type of back in this class. Getting him in the class gives the Irish yet another very talented skill player in the 2024 class. He joins elite quarterback CJ Carr, big-time wideout Cam Williams and tight end Jack Larsen.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Williams is viewed as an all-around back in the Irish offense. He has produced two 1,000-yard rushing seasons in high school and also racked up over 1,200 receiving yards as a sophomore. He's a legit run game/pass game weapon that is similar in style to past Irish stars like Golden Tate and Kyren Williams.

He is built low to the ground, possessing a very muscular build with a thick lower half. Many backs are listed as all-around players because they aren't quite built to be go-to backs who can be volume carry players, that's not true for Williams. He is built very well and built for every down duties. As a pure runner he has the build, strength and style to be an around down back that can rack up the carries.

The Hannibal star is a smooth athlete with quick feet and exceptional balance. Combine that with his strong lower half and he's hard to bring down in space. Williams shows top-notch vision, patience with his reads and the decisiveness to be a strong runner on the Duo concepts and the Inside Zone looks. He's elusive in space and can make defenders miss if he gets them one-on-one down the field.

Williams shows a good burst when he plants and gets vertical, which helps him to explode downhill and quickly get through the line. Those traits combine with the ones listed above to also make him an impact outside runner. Williams isn't a burner, but he shows a good second gear and enough speed to hit home runs when he gets into the second level.

Williams is is listed as an all-purpose back because he's a legitimate impact player out of the backfield or in the pass game. Obviously he's a weapon in the traditional running back pass concepts, but what separates Williams is that he can legitimately lineup in the slot and be effective.

Williams knows how to run routes like a wideout, and he tracks the football extremely well. He's an excellent leaper and shows the ability to go up and get the football. A case could be made that in certain offenses he could be a legit slot receiver, and there are certainly looks for Notre Dame where he can line up outside and be a threat in the screen game, but also someone capable of making plays in traditional receiver routes as well.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter