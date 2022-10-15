Class Impact: Breaking Down The Commitment Of Jeremiyah Love To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a huge commitment from 2023 running back Jeremiyah Love. The St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers star committed to the Fighting Irish over Texas A&M, Michigan, Oregon, Alabama and Missouri among many others.

Let's take a look at how this commitment impacts the Notre Dame 2023 class and the Fighting Irish depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Love is the 23rd commitment in the 2023 class and he's the 11th offensive player to pledge to the current class. Love joins Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School running back Jayden Limar in the class. Limar is more of a traditional running back while Love is more of a dual threat back, as is Derby (Kan.) High School star Dylan Edwards, another star high school running back who projects more as a pass catcher/return man in college.

Notre Dame was looking for two backs in the 2023 class. Once it started recruiting Love and Limar the Irish made the decision to back off the pledge they had from running back Sedrick Irvin Jr., who eventually committed to Stanford. It landed Limar over the summer and now Love joins the class to give Notre Dame its ideal two-man punch at running back.

Love is the most versatile of the running backs Notre Dame has landed in the 2022 (Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne) or 2023 classes. That's a huge reason that Notre Dame targeted him. Michigan actually recruited him as a defensive back, but Love prefers offense.

Landing Love gives Notre Dame another player whose game is built around speed, joining fellow commits Edwards and wideout Braylon James as players that fit that mold. Landing three players with the speed and explosiveness this trio brings to the table is a must for Notre Dame to start doing on a consistent basis.

Landing Love the year after getting Price also means Notre Dame has added a huge burst of speed to the backfield. Limar will be one of the teams faster backs, but even he doesn't have the speed of Price and Love, which is incredibly important for Notre Dame.

FILM ANALYSIS

The first thing you notice about Love on film is his size. He's a very long limbed running back that looks a lot like former Irish back CJ Prosise physically. Love has started to fill out as a senior, which is allowing him to play with a bit more power. He'll continue filling out and has the frame to get to at least 210 pounds. His length also helps him move outside where he can do different matchups in the pass game.

The next thing you'll see about Love is his explosiveness. Even while battling some minor lower body injuries as a junior, Love has shown the ability to be a home run hitter throughout his career. His initial burst is quite good, but his long speed really separates him from other backs.

Love is a smooth and fluid athlete that shows excellent balance as a runner. He can effectively use his burst and speed to be an impact one-cut runner, but what makes Love more like Prosise than another long Notre Dame running back (Josh Adams) is that Love can jump cut and can also make defenders miss in space. He can make quick open field cuts, quickly change direction and they get right back to full speed.

The Christian Brothers star is still learning the running back position after spending most of his early career playing defensive back. He shows good instincts as a runner, but with more experience you'll see his timing get better, his pad level will get better and he'll improve his ability to use his stiff arm.

Where I love his game is the versatility. Love is a legit pass catcher out of the backfield. He's shown himself to be a weapon on downfield routes out of the backfield, but his length, speed and hands also give coaches the opportunity to line him up in the slot, or even outside, and allow him to run routes against matchups that work in his favor. This kind of versatility allows Notre Dame to use him with other backs on the field at the same time, something we've seen the Irish do more and more this season. That's why his versatility is so important, as it gives the staff a chance to get more snaps for the backs.

This makes the one-two punch of Love and Limar even more impactful, because they don't have to take snaps away from each other as much as other backfield combinations. They can play together, and when they are on the field together, or on the field with Price from last year's class, Notre Dame is putting big play weapons on the field with different skillsets.

