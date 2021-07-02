Class Impact: DB Jayden Bellamy Commits To Notre Dame

Breaking down how the commitment of Jayden Bellamy impacts the Notre Dame 2022 recruiting class and depth chart

Notre Dame landed one of the top defensive backs on the East Coast when Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic standout Jayden Bellamy pledged to the Fighting Irish.

Let's break down how the commitment of Bellamy impacts the Notre Dame recruiting class and depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Bellamy is the 17th player to commit to Notre Dame, the ninth defensive recruit and the second defensive back.

Notre Dame needs to continue adding depth to its secondary, which saw inconsistent numbers in years prior to the 2021 class. It also wants more long athletes that can really run, and Bellamy certainly fits that mold.

His versatility is also a plus to the class. If the Irish miss out on other cornerbacks he could easily project to that position, and if a need arrives at safety he could easily fit there. Bellamy also could play the nickel spot, so he gives the Irish staff flexibility in how it fills out the remainder of the secondary class.

A consensus three-star recruit, Bellamy isn't going to move the needle from a recruiting rankings standpoint, but from a talent and versatility standpoint this pickup is important for Notre Dame.

Bellamy joins a secondary class that already had a commitment from talented cornerback Jaden Mickey.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Bellamy played cornerback and wide receiver as a sophomore at St. John Vianney before moving to Bergen Catholic as a junior, where he played mostly safety.

Bellamy has more of a cornerback build at this point. He's listed at 5-11 and 175 pounds, and he is on the thin side at this point. If Bellamy can fill out his frame it will add a great deal to his versatility.

Even as a sophomore you could see Bellamy's long speed. You can see it when he's playing cornerback, you can see it when he's playing safety as a junior and you see it when he's playing wide receiver. His versatility and speed alone make Bellamy worth taking for a team that is looking to add both to its secondary.

Bellamy shows off a high football IQ on defense. He's a patient cornerback, he takes good angles to the ball and when driving on routes and as a sophomore he got his hands on a lot of footballs while playing cornerback. He did the same thing as a junior, but obviously Covid meant fewer games and fewer opportunities.

Bellamy improved his tackling quite a bit as a safety, showing impressive downhill range against the run and he delivers at the ball with some pop.

His technique will need a lot of work, but Bellamy has the body, speed and ball skills to eventually develop into a productive cornerback for Notre Dame. His toughness and speed also projects well to the nickel position. He will need to fill out a bit to be a full-time safety, but if he can do that he fits well on the back end as well.

The last time Notre Dame signed a three-star cornerback from New Jersey was just a year ago when it landed Clarence Lewis. Lewis, of course, eventually earned a starting position as a true freshman for the Irish.

