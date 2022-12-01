CLASS IMPACT: Wide Receiver Kaleb Smith Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame's vaunted 2023 recruiting class just got better with the Irish picking up a commitment from Frisco (Texas) Reedy wide receiver Kaleb Smith. The Irish flipped Smith from Texas Tech and have added a very important piece to the class.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Smith is the 26th player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2023 class. He's the 14th offensive player to join the class and he's the fifth wide receiver. Smith is also the third wide receiver from Texas to commit to Notre Dame and the fifth overall commit from the Longhorn State.

Notre Dame is expected to return just four scholarship players from the current roster, which meant the staff needed to restock the depth chart primarily with prep players. I do expect the Irish to pursue portal receivers, but the future of the position rested on Chansi Stuckey, Tommy Rees and Chad Bowden being able to land an elite group of prep players.

The Irish could have gotten away with four wideouts, but that would have forced them to add multiple players from the portal, which would be challenging. By landing Smith the Irish have met their numbers need at the position, and it also means they don't have to go to the portal, although adding more experience for 2023 would be ideal.

Beyond the numbers need, Smith fills important on-field needs as well. At 6-1 and 180 pounds he doesn't have the size that Braylon James (6-3, 185) and Jaden Greathouse (6-2, 210) bring to the game. Although he can play outside, he's a combo of being a slot/X receiver in the offense (see below). That's important because Notre Dame needed to add a complementary class that can play together, and Smith fits in very nicely with the current group.

He doesn't have a skill set that mirrors any of the other commits. Instead, he has a skillset that has aspects that mirror other players, but not in the unique package he possesses. Notre Dame needed a player that could add more after-the-catch skills and also still be able to be a quality route runner that can stretch the field, and Smith brings that.

Smith, James and Greathouse are joined in the class by California star pass catcher Rico Flores Jr. and Kansas dynamo Dylan Edwards.

NOTRE DAME FIT

I really like Smith's film and it's a surprise that more teams aren't pushing for him. Smith, I believe, is falling victim to the depth of the receiver class nationally, but Notre Dame made a good find when they got on him. By land Smith, Notre Dame adds an ideal complement to the other wideouts in the Notre Dame class due to his ability to be a pro-style slot receiver while also possessing the skills to play outside at X.

Smith has confirmed 4.49 speed, and that burst shows on film as well while playing wideout and as a return man. Smith gets off the quickly and his acceleration out of breaks is impressive. He shows the foot quickness and suddenness you want in an after-the-catch player, and his vision with the ball is impressive. Those traits also allow him to be a strong route runner.

Smith shows impressive quickness getting out of his breaks, but he also shows the understanding you need to work proper angles to gain additional separation. He finds soft spots in the zone and he's a focused pass catcher. All of those traits fit very well as a pro-style slot, but they also combine with his vertical skills and deep ball tracking ability to project as an X receiver as well. Smith has clean hands and is a confident, away from the body pass catcher.

