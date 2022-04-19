Notre Dame Commit Adon Shuler Heading Back To Campus To Help Recruit

Notre Dame 2023 commit Adon Shuler is coming back to campus this weekend with his family, and he has plans to do some recruiting

For some, Saturday's Blue-Gold Game will represent a huge moment in their recruitment. For others, like Irvington (N.J.) High School standout safety Adon Shuler, it's a trip back to their future home.

Shuler has been one of the core members of the class for over eight months since his August commitment, and he has now taken on a new role as a part of the class. He is excited to get back to his Irish family.

“I am excited to see all the alumni safeties and players that will be in attendance,” Shuler explained. “Seeing the team compete on the field is very important. I get to see what system I'm going to play in.”

Recruiting does not end when a commitment is made. The staff has continued to let Shuler know just how important he is for this class. He understands how important he is to all the people around Notre Dame.

“The conversations with Coach (Chris) O’Leary and the rest of the staff have been great,” Shuler said. “I’m excited to see them and get back on campus.”

The event is more about making a home away from home for Shuler. In order to do so, his family also intends to make the trip to South Bend. They all intend to enjoy everything that Notre Dame has to offer.

“My whole family will be making the trip with me,” he said. “We love it up there.”

Shuler’s role on the recruiting side has changed a bit. All of the commits have big expectations to build one of the top classes in the entire country. Shuler has now morphed into a de facto recruiter himself. Combine that with the atmosphere around the Notre Dame staff, it seems like a pretty easy sell.

“This will help a lot with recruiting the uncommitted guys,” Shuler said. “They will get to see the special things Coach (Marcus) Freeman has implemented into the program so far.”

Notre Dame has gotten off to a tremendous start on the recruiting trail for the 2023 recruiting class. Shuler is a huge part of that momentum. His role may have changed a bit on that side but he still remains a valuable member of the class who is set for a return to campus this weekend.

Shuler boasts an incredibly cool offer list. Aside from the obvious offer to the Irish, he also received offers from programs such as Alabama. Florida, Michigan State, Penn State, and Florida State among others.

A consensus four-star recruit, Shuler is ranked as the nation's No. 169 overall player and No. 9 safety in the 2023 class according to ESPN. He's also ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of New Jersey. As a junior, Shuler racked up 80 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and six interceptions. He also averaged 10.7 yards per punt return, including one touchdown return.

