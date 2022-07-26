Cam Williams Ready To Get To Campus To Do Some Recruiting

The Irish Invasion led to three pivotal commitments in the Notre Dame 2024 recruiting class, and the Irish are hoping their next big recruiting event for the class is just as successful. One of the prospects turned commits from the Invasion is wide receiver Cam Williams, and the Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South star is headed back to campus today for the first time as a committed player. The goals, continue building bonds with the coaches and commits, and add more to the No. 1 ranked 2024 class.

“We already feel the vibe and relationships," Williams told Irish Breakdown. “The relationships are thriving with CJ (Carr), Jack (Larsen) and I, and that’s what’s going to make us keep growing.”

Williams has been busy working on building a stronger relationship with two fellow Chicagoans after his commitment to Notre Dame. Fellow 2024 star, St. Ignatius defensive tackle Justin Scott, and Kenwood Academy standout edge Marquise Lightfoot are key targets for Williams, and they are joining him in South Bend this weekend.

The trio recently spent two days together as they were selected to the Illinois pre-season All-State team. Williams took that time along with constant communication to convey how special things are and will be at Notre Dame.

“Those are my guys," Williams explained. “I didn’t know for sure if Marquise was coming, but it’s going to be great being there with them. Gotta have the Chicago Boys, right? I’m definitely pushing hard for Justin and Marquise.”

Williams says he plans on taking to the field to work out and mingle with some of the other recruits for some of the afternoon. However, there is a singular relationship that Cam Williams is looking forward to forging on Tuesday. That would be 2024 five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo of St. Louis (Mo.) University, who is ranked as the number one receiver in the class and No. 6 nationally by Rivals. Wingo will be making his second summer visit to South Bend, and Williams can’t wait to meet and speak with the fellow pass catcher for the first time.

“I’ve never spoken to Ryan," Williams said. “I’ve heard really good things about him from CJ, and I can’t wait to meet him and continue talking to him.”

Williams feels like the 2024 class is just getting started and feels confident about what Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish coaching staff are building. When he committed to Notre Dame, he did so with the expectation of winning a national championship and he feels that vibe from the 2023 class and the current players on the Fighting Irish roster.

“Everything is Up," Williams detailed. “You feel that something great is going to happen and that’s what we tell other recruits.’

