Notre Dame Commit Jeremiyah Love Is A Great Fit On And Off The Field

It was a week ago that Notre Dame picked up a big commitment from St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back Jeremiyah Love, adding him to the vaunted Irish 2023 class. Love is a tremendous player on the field, and the 6-1, 195-pound playmaker is currently rated as the No. 51 overall player and No. 3 running back in the 2023 class according to Rivals.

Recruiting rankings can often lose sight of the most important thing, the student athlete who is committing to Notre Dame. Love is a great fit for Notre Dame on and offense the football field.

As is the case for the majority of Notre Dame players, the education that the school can provide is a huge sell for Love and his family. Academics are important to him and he has big goals in the classroom moving forward.

"Academics to me are really big,” Love explained. "Football can end at any moment and none of us really know when that moment will be so you have to always make sure you’re doing well in the classrooms. My favorite subject is science. I like science and engineering so that’s one of the reasons I picked Notre Dame too, the academics.

"I can have something that in case football won’t work out, I know that Notre Dame will take care of me,” he continued. “I think that academics are really important and Notre Dame has everything that I need to be successful.”

Throughout his recruitment, Love continuously made it known just how important his family is to him. They were pivotal to his process. From his need for his mother to meet each coaching staff and his dad’s guidance, getting their input was beyond important.

"My family, they said they would support me with any direction I went, any direction of school I wanted to go to,” Love explained. "Just finding a place that they are comfortable with, and I am comfortable with was really something I was looking for. We really found that in Notre Dame.

“They really love Notre Dame,” he continued. “Notre Dame just has everything. I am just going to keep saying that. I think that they are just the perfect fit. They love it. I love it.”

The St. Louis standout also let the Irish Breakdown community in on another hobby of his. On his downtime, he is designing a comic that features himself as a character.

"I watch a lot of anime,” said Love. “Football has been really big in my life and it’s done a lot of great things for me. I’ve been picking up comics because I watch a lot of anime and I think it is amazing. So I wanted to try and combine anime with football. Those are two things I love so I just think that making a comic about football would be really cool.

"It’s not really for publicity or anything,” he continued. "I just think it’s pretty cool to make a comic and I think that kids will love it. My first comic I’m going to come out with is going to be for kids, because I know they love it. I just want to do something that is cool, people will like and is different.”

Of course, Notre Dame fans are waiting anxiously to see all the things that Love can accomplish on the field for the Irish. Love set the expectations, an impact is coming.

“I think I’m going to be a great player,” Love said confidently. “Shoot, just give me the ball and that’s all I really have to say. I can go to running back, wide receiver, kick return, punt returner. I’ll be all over the place, just anything to get me the ball. You can expect to see a lot of great things out of me.”

From every view point, the fit for Love and Notre Dame makes sense from every side. The Irish staff is not only getting a great football player, but they are also getting a dynamic and talented personality that the culture needs.

