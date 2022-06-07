Skip to main content

Notre Dame Commit Profile: OL Joe Otting

A look at Notre Dame offensive line commit Joe Otting

JOE OTTING PROFILE

Hometown: Topeka, Kan.
High School: Hayden

Height: 6-4
Weight: 270

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 350 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Iowa, Nebraska, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas

Recruited By: Harry Hiestand

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 3-star - No. 41 interior offensive lineman
On3: 3-star - No. 43 interior offensive lineman
Rivals: 3-star 
Consensus: 3-star - No. 689 overall - No. 64 interior offensive lineman

FILM ANALYSIS

Otting lacks the ideal size you look for in a top ranked lineman, let's get that out of the way. He's around 260 pounds, and that was one of Notre Dame's hesitations with him, but after doing their homework and working him out at camp the staff felt he had the frame necessary to add the weight and strength needed to handle playing inside at a place like Notre Dame.

This move doesn't happen without Hiestand and strength coach Matt Balis feeling comfortable with Otting's frame and growth potential.

What made Notre Dame push so hard for Otting is his unique combination of athleticism and pop. Otting is one of the quickness interior players in the country. He fires off the ball, keeps his pads low and he's incredibly effective in space. He'll need to clean up his technique on pulls and traps, but his quickness in both areas is impressive.

Otting shows very good punch for a player that weighs just 260 pounds. He has heavy hands and his movement power is most impressive. Otting does a good job getting extension with his hands. Otting shows the ability to drive and bury defenders, but it's against smaller players. It doesn't project yet, but if he adds more weight room strength and size you'll see his ability to play physical football take off.

Although he plays guard in high school, Otting projects extremely well to center thanks to those traits. He stays low coming off, he shows fast hands and that punch will allow him to snap and strike effectively. The center in the Notre Dame offense has to be good getting to the second level, and Otting certainly fits that mold. Other than size, which matters, he has all the tools needed to thrive at center.

Otting has a lower current grade (3.5-star) because of the questions about his size, but his upside (4.5) is quite high. He doesn't have the length that Joe Alt possessed, but he has very similar floor-to-ceiling projections.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

