Notre Dame Commit Profile: Running Back Jeremiyah Love Is Dynamic

One of the top players in the 2023 Notre Dame class is running back Jeremiyah Love, who had a dominant senior season. Here's our commit profile for the Missouri star.

JEREMIYAH LOVE, RUNNING BACK

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

High School: Christian Brothers

Height: 6-1

Weight: 195

2022 Stats: 140 att., 1,291 yards, 9.2 YPC, 22 TD / 13 rec., 370 yards, 5 TD

2021 Stats: 95 att., 996 yards, 10.5 YPC, 14 TD / 11 rec., 103 yards, 0 TD

Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, USC, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington, Utah, Auburn, Miami (Fla.), Stanford, Wisconsin, Louisville, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Nebraska, Iowa, Purdue, Minnesota, Boston College, Indiana, Iowa state, West Virginia, Kansas, Syracuse, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: DeLand McCullough

RECRUITING RANKINGS

Rivals: 4-star - No. 52 overall - No. 3 RB

ESPN: 4-star - No. 93 overall - No. 5 RB

247Sports: 4-star - No. 95 overall - No. 6 RB

On3: 4-star - No. 107 overall - No. 6 RB

Consensus: 4-star - No. 62 overall - No. 5 RB

FILM ANALYSIS

Love is an explosive athlete as a runner and pass catcher. He's a home run hitter as a runner and pass catcher. Over his last two seasons of high school he 9.7 yards per carry and 19.7 yards per catch. His initial burst is quite good, but his long speed really separates him from other backs.

Love is a smooth and fluid athlete that shows excellent balance as a runner. He can effectively use his burst and speed to be an impact one-cut runner, but what makes Love more like CJ Prosise than another long Notre Dame running back (Josh Adams) is that Love can jump cut and can also make defenders miss in space. He can make quick open field cuts, quickly change direction and they get right back to full speed.

My critique of his game after his junior season was that he was more of a long athlete that was still learning how to be an every down running back. As a senior he erased that critique. Love showed far more patience and decisiveness as a senior, and he displayed a more powerful running style to complement his big play ability.

This was most apparent in the postseason, when Love was truly at his best. Christian Brothers spread the ball around during the regular season and Love had just four games with double digit carries. In the postseason he was the work horse, rushing for 661 yards and 12 touchdowns on 60 carries (11.0 yards per carry) while hauling in five passes for 127 yards and three scores.

In the state championship game, Love rushed for a career-high 211 yards on just 19 carries to go with three catches for 106 yards and two scores. In eight career playoff games, Love rushed for 1,022 yards and 17 touchdowns on just 92 carries (11.1 YPC).

Love is a legit pass catcher out of the backfield. He's shown himself to be a weapon on downfield routes out of the backfield, but his length, speed and hands also give coaches the opportunity to line him up in the slot, or even outside, and allow him to run routes against matchups that work in his favor. This kind of versatility allows Notre Dame to use him with other backs on the field at the same time, something we've seen the Irish do more and more this season. That's why his versatility is so important, as it gives the staff a chance to get more snaps for the backs.

